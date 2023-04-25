CN, UP and GMXT announce new Mexico-US-Canada intermodal service

Canadian National Railway Company, Union Pacific Railroad and GMXT have announced the creation of the Falcon Premium intermodal service, a new best-in-class Mexico-US-Canada service.

Canadian National Railway Company (CN), Union Pacific Railroad (UP) and GMXT have announced the creation of Falcon Premium intermodal service, a best-in-class Mexico-US-Canada service with a seamless rail connection in Chicago, Illinois. It will directly connect all CN origin points within Canada and Detroit, Michigan to GMXT terminals in Mexico: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon and Silao, Guanajuato. This service will directly benefit intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, FAK (freight all kinds), home appliances and temperature-controlled products.

Falcon Premium service will be the fastest, most reliable intermodal rail service between Canada and Mexico by combining the unique benefits of each partner. The seamless service will leverage GMXT’s best-in-class transit times between Silao, Guanajuato and Eagle Pass, Texas; Union Pacific’s superior route from Texas to Chicago and CN’s best-in-class service connecting Chicago to all points in Canada through the unique EJ&E Chicago bypass.

This new and innovative service allows the maximisation of lading weights between Mexico/Canada for greater efficiency for customers. Falcon Premium intermodal service will also contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions through reduced rail miles and significant truck-to-rail conversion.

“Falcon Premium service is a game changer for intermodal customers,” Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer for CN, said. “By leveraging each partner’s best services and routes, we are creating a transformational new product. Our commitment is to run this service with the utmost focus to maximise speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This service is an example of how collaboration and cooperation can improve supply chains for customers.”

“This bold, creative venture harnesses the strengths of three companies to provide best-in-class service to our customers in three countries, while supporting our climate goals,” Lance Fritz, Chairman, President and CEO for Union Pacific, said. “We are excited to be a part of this new intermodal service connection, which leverages our unmatched route into and out of Mexico and strengthens our intermodal service portfolio.”

“GMXT has a long-standing commitment of being part of the logistics solutions that North America requires to boost the economic growth in the region, through its rail service,” Fernando López, Chief Executive Officer for GMXT, said. “The Falcon Premium service is tailor-made with the objective of providing new solutions to customers catering to the requirements of nearshoring demands.”