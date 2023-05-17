UK businesses urged to get HS2 ready with new contracts set to be released

HS2 is searching for more UK companies to progress its civil engineering works, with the next set of multi-million-pound contracts soon to be released.

It’s full speed ahead to build the first operational phase of HS2, Britain’s new low-carbon high-speed railway, and UK businesses are being encouraged to get ready for the next stream of multi-million-pound contracts that will soon be released.

The high-speed network linking Birmingham Curzon Street and Old Oak Common Station opens to passengers in a decade’s time, and over 3,000 UK-based businesses are already onboard helping to build the network of viaducts, tunnels, and bridges along the route.

In readiness for the next stage of the construction programme, HS2 is searching for more UK companies to progress its civil engineering works, start fitting out the first of its new state-of-the-art stations, and support the manufacture of its fleet of high-speed trains.

To showcase the new contract opportunities, which start to be released this summer, HS2 and its construction partners are inviting UK businesses to ‘Meet the Contractor’ to find out how they could benefit from the pipeline of upcoming work.

“Thousands of UK businesses are already helping to bring the HS2 network to life, and this latest round of contract opportunities opens the door for hundreds more to join them,” Ruth Todd, HS2’s Chief Commercial Officer, said. “It’s an exciting time, as attention now turns towards raising our stations from the ground and building a fleet of rolling stock that will transform the way we travel between Britain’s major towns and cities. This is a standout opportunity for UK businesses looking to expand their order books and I’d encourage them to register quickly for the chance to discuss what’s on offer.”

Over 3,000 UK-based businesses are already engaged in HS2’s supply chain and 61% of contracts have been awarded to small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) in every region of the UK.

Contracts set to be released include opportunities within:

Civils & Stations:

Urban realm (incl. earthworks, minor civils, roads, landscaping, trees)

Station fit out (incl. structural steel, cladding, flooring, ceilings, painting, signage)

Drainage works and associated materials (e.g. precast concrete drainage and plastic drainage pipes)

Highways works and associated ancillary packages (e.g. surfacing, kerbing / paving, road signs, gantrys, VRS)

External works (e.g. landscaping, fencing, drainage, civils, formwork, reinforcement and concrete)

General procurement (materials, plant, consumables, innovation, sustainability)

Buildings & Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) (incl. Precast Panels, cladding, flooring, ceilings).

Rolling Stock: