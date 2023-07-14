Turnit team with Spiketech to implement booking platform for Transport for NSW

Posted: 14 July 2023 | Turnit |

Turnit has announced a new partnership with Spiketech to implement its Turnit Ride SaaS platform for Transport for New South Wales.

Turnit, a global leader in travel technology, has announced its partnership with Spiketech to implement its Turnit Ride SaaS platform for Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW). The strategic partnership aims to provide a new end-to-end customer reservation system for NSW TrainLink by leveraging cutting-edge SaaS technology and expert consulting services to optimise its long-distance operations and enhance the customer booking experience.

“This partnership with Spiketech and TfNSW marks a significant milestone for Turnit as we continue to expand our global footprint,” Ülo Säre, Turnit CEO, said. “We are excited to leverage our experience in delivering complex logistics management and flexible responsiveness to enhance transportation in New South Wales.”

Turnit will be responsible for replacing and upgrading the entire reservation and inventory management platform for NSW TrainLink, the agency within TfNSW which provides long-distance public transport services in regional NSW.

The Central Reservation System (CRS) will provide an end-to-end digital platform to plan, book and pay for regional train and coach services for NSW TrainLink customers. It will significantly upgrade the current software solution, which services around 2 million customers annually, providing a better user experience for staff and travel agents.

In addition to state-of-the-art seat inventory management, booking, and product management capabilities, Turnit will also implement the rail distribution API standard called Open Sales & Distribution Model (OSDM), which is rapidly gaining traction as a new industry standard for interoperability and cross-booking between public transport systems and global distributors.

“We believe our partnership with Turnit is a game-changer in the Australian rail industry,” Ivan Kladnig, Spiketech CEO, said. “It leverages the key strengths of both our organisations. Spiketech with unparalleled local skill and knowledge combined with Turnit’s expertise in travel technology provides a winning combination for TfNSW. We’re excited that the new platform will enable TfNSW to create a multimodal system that connects different transport systems, improving the overall travel experience for their customers and can be seen as a blueprint for success for other passenger rail operators in the A/NZ market.”

Turnit’s comprehensive end-to-end SaaS platform processes over 40 million passenger segments and is used by more than 50 transport operators worldwide. The platform, designed with the unique needs of the rail and bus industry in mind, has been implemented by global mobility and public transport leaders such as Samtrafiken, Vy Group, Bus Éireann, CTM, and LTG Link.