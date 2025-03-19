ABB and Stadler US partner to advance sustainable rail transport with innovative battery-powered and hydrogen trains

Posted: 19 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

ABB collaborates with Stadler US to provide traction systems for battery-powered and hydrogen trains in Illinois and California, supporting greener rail transport.

ABB has partnered with Stadler US to advance sustainable rail transport in the United States, providing traction converters and Pro Series Traction Batteries for new trainsets in Illinois and California. Metra, the first US rail operator to deploy full battery-powered trainsets, has placed an order for eight two-car trainsets, set to run throughout Chicago. Each trainset will be equipped with ABB’s Pro 8C batteries and CC750 DC traction converters, improving energy efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.

In California, Caltrans has signed a historic contract with Stadler US for hydrogen-powered trains, with a fleet of 10 trainsets. ABB will supply Pro 8C traction batteries, along with CC750 and CC400 DC traction converters for these trains. The traction converters are crucial for hydrogen fuel cell integration, ensuring efficient propulsion and reduced emissions.

The components will be assembled and tested at ABB’s factory in Mechanicsville, Virginia, which employs nearly 100 skilled workers. Since 2010, ABB has invested over $14 billion in US plant expansions, equipment, and workforce.

Edgar Keller, President of ABB Traction, highlighted the collaboration’s role in promoting cleaner transport solutions, while Martin Ritter, CEO of Stadler North America, emphasised the importance of the partnership in creating a sustainable future for public transport across the country.