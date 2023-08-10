ARA launches new strategy to increase women in rail

The Australasian Railway Association (ARA) has released its three-year Women in Rail strategy aimed at increasing female participation in the industry to help ensure its long-term sustainability. ARA believes that while the industry has seen recent improvements in gender diversity, there is more work to do to attract, retain and develop women in rail.

“The ARA’s Women in Rail Strategy aims to support the continued increase in female representation in the industry,” Caroline Wilkie, CEO of ARA, said. “With a strong $154 billion pipeline of investment over the next 15 years, this is more important than ever to ensure a sustainable future for rail. There are so many opportunities for women to build rich and rewarding careers in rail during this once-in-a-lifetime transformation of the industry. We want to attract the best and brightest talent by fostering an inclusive work environment and transform the industry to one where a Women in Rail strategy is no longer needed because inclusivity is ingrained.“

Female participation in the industry increased to 24 per cent in 2021-22, up from 17 per cent in 2014, according to ARA research. The ARA’s Gender Diversity Report, released in 2022, found almost 90 per cent of companies surveyed have formal policies or strategies in place that specifically support gender diversity and 14 per cent set targets to increase female representation on their governing bodies. However, at the current rate, it is projected to take until 2049 to achieve gender parity.

The Women in Rail Strategy outlines several initiatives from 2023-2026 based on the focus areas of industry knowledge, organisational impact, professional development and promoting women in rail.

The ARA will be sponsoring two senior women to participate in the Chief Executive Women Leaders Program, and four women to participate in the Women Rising online course. The ARA will continue to work closely with industry and government across the country to close the gender gap.

“It is well known that diversity in the workplace drives improved performance, innovation and better solutions,” Rebecca Want, Women in Rail Committee Chair and ARA Board Director, said. “Our Women in Rail vision is for an inclusive and diverse industry without barriers, and one that is recognised as an employer of choice for women. We are committed to fostering equality of opportunity for women in the rail sector by empowering women at every level of industry.”