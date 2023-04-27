ARA launch campaign promoting rail careers

ARA have launched the Work in Rail website, which highlights the significant opportunities that exist within the rail industry.

Credit: ARA

The Australasian Railway Association (ARA) has launched a new campaign to promote rail careers, highlighting the significant opportunities that exist within the growing industry.

The Work in Rail website, unveiled at the Metro Trains Melbourne, features 80 different careers within the industry, outlining details of each role, as well as training and education pathways, salary data and links to current job vacancies.

“Work in Rail highlights the many ways you can build a rich and rewarding career in rail while supporting an industry that delivers significant sustainability, safety and health benefits to the wider community,” Caroline Wilkie, ARA Chief Executive Officer, said. “With $154 billion in rail construction activity planned over the next 15 years, there has never been a better time to build a career in rail, and this project will help job seekers find the role that is right for them. Whether you want to work on city-shaping projects such as the Metro Tunnel Project or Cross River Rail, or are passionate about technology, innovation or sustainability, rail offers exciting careers to help drive your future.”

“The rail industry already supports 165,000 jobs across Australia and is growing every year as the latest wave of new infrastructure investment continues so it is critical that the current workforce gaps are addressed,” Brendan O’Connor, Federal Minister for Skills and Training, said. “Job opportunities in rail are many and varied – you could be anything from a mechanical engineer to a heritage advisor, plumber or project manager. There is something to suit everyone, including school leavers, tertiary graduates and skilled workers looking for a change mid-career.”

The Work in Rail project had been developed in response to the skills shortages facing the industry, with research by the ARA predicting a 70,000-worker skills gap.

“With new projects and growing rail networks, the rail industry offers a great opportunity to build a long-term career where you can work on exciting projects, travel the country and deliver new innovation and technology,” Wilkie continued. “By working in rail, you are also part of an industry that is at the heart of our communities and economy and will help lead our path to a more sustainable future. I encourage anyone seeking an exciting career in a modern and innovative industry to visit the Work in Rail website and explore the many opportunities available in rail.”

The Work in Rail website will also support the unprecedented transformation of the rail network in Melbourne through the Big Build.

“This is the most exciting time in generations to be a part of the rail industry,” Clare Abbott, Executive Director Corporate Affairs for Metro Trains Melbourne, said. “For young people looking to start a career, the rail industry has it all – it provides continuous career growth, exciting experiences, and the opportunity to be involved in moving the people of Australia.”

The campaign will help inform school and higher education students about opportunities in the rail industry, as well as relevant education pathways, while also helping those already working in other industries to identify roles that would suit their existing skills. Website users can take a self-assessment quiz to find roles that best suit their interests and access information on rail industry employers. Profiles on people working in rail and broader information on the industry and its people is also available.