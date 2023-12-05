Bentley CUBE used to plan new rail line in Beijing

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 December 2023 | |

Beijing Municipal Institute of City Planning & Design have planned a new rail line with Bentley CUBE, hoping to reduce emissions.

Bentley CUBE has been used to design a new rail infrastructure in Beijing, in an aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve the air quality for those who live there.

Strong public transportation options are a must for thriving cities – they improve the quality of

life for residents while greatly lessening the need for carbon-emitting private vehicles and

reducing other atmospheric pollutants that directly impact public health. But in the recent past,

the northeast part of Chaoyang District, Beijing did not have sufficient public transportation

options, despite few people owning cars, leaving resident travel needs unmet. To address the

problem, Beijing Municipal Institute of City Planning & Design, in a partnership with five other

institutes, began developing multiple rail lines and two subway stations for the district. In the

process, the organisation wants to promote an overall transformation and rebirth of the project

area, as well as encourage various modes of green transportation, including the use of bicycles.

Seeking optimal rail placement

The design team knew that the new transportation system had to be intelligently designed.

Incorrectly placing the tracks and stations could discourage their use, causing frustrated travellers

to continue to rely on carbon-intensive and more polluting forms of transportation. They also

needed to create a plan that encouraged the use of bicycles and other green modes of

transportation. To meet all project goals, the team needed to ensure the project would be utilised

by analysing and connecting various modes of travel to and from the rail system, as well as

forecasting travel demand.

Analysing traffic for informed design

The team determined they could calculate the demand for rail transit and predict traffic flow with

different traffic modes by using CUBE. Within the application, they determined the total travel

volume, distribution, and mode of transportation to, from, and within the district, along with the

transportation connection needs between stations. Based on that analysis, the design team

determined how to build the rail transit micro-centre demonstration area, as well as how to

schedule shared bicycles, mini-buses, shared cars, and other rail transit connection modes. After

the initial analysis, the team used CUBE for additional, automated analyses that considers land

use and population changes, helping to fine-tune connecting transportation as needed.

Intelligent design reduces pollutants

By basing the design and layout of the rail lines and station on predicted demand, the design

team created a smart travel system that can reach the entire area within 10 minutes, improving

travel efficiency by 15%. Encouraging the use of the rail lines, as well as planning and providing

connections to lower and zero-carbon-emitting and polluting modes of transportation to final

destinations, will significantly reduce the use of carbon-emitting and less polluting vehicles

while easing navigation through the city and improving health. The rail system also incorporates

energy storage facilities to balance power supply and demand, further improving energy

efficiency.

“By using CUBE software to analyse the traffic flow, the project provided a strong basis

for the planning and construction of transportation infrastructure and the arrangement of public

transportation capacity for the rail micro-centres,” Tong Sheng, Smart City Planner, Beijing Municipal Institute of City Planning & Design. “The system provides scientific data prediction and judgment for the construction of the rail transit micro-center demonstration area, scheduling shared bicycles, mini-buses, shared cars, and other rail transit connection modes.”

Outcomes