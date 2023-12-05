STM Group appoints Nigel Holness as non-exec. Director of Rail

Posted: 5 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

STM Group (UK) Ltd have appointed Nigel Holness as their Director of Rail in a non-executive capacity, citing Nigel’s transport expertise.

STM Group (UK) Limited are delighted to announce the appointment of Nigel Holness as their new Director Rail. Nigel, who was previously Managing Director of MTR Elizabeth Line, brings with him a wealth of experience within the public transport sector, both in the UK and overseas. Nigel joins STM in this part time, non-executive role, with a remit to use both his knowledge and industry relationships to help STM further expand within the public transport sector. Nigel will also be working closely with the service delivery teams to help ensure best practice.

“We are delighted to have Nigel join STM, and look forward to his input into the ongoing development of our service offering in the rail sector. Nigel’s industry reputation is second-to-none, with a wealth of experience which will bring undoubted benefits to STM staff and clients alike,” STM Executive Chairman, Perry Simpson, said.

STM Group (UK) Ltd is a £35m turnover company, specialising in the provision of tailored soft FM solutions to a prestigious customer base. With a dedicated focus on the public transport sector, STM offers bespoke solutions designed to meet the specific needs of its individual clients. It delivers high-quality security, cleaning, and customer-focused services, each supported by leading-edge technology. Established in 2005, with offices in London, Manchester, and Newcastle, STM prides itself on the quality and flexibility of its delivery model, which is underpinned by a core commitment to proactivity and reliability.