TransPennine Express boss appointed patron of transport welfare charity

Posted: 24 April 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

TransPennine Express’s managing director, Chris Jackson, has been appointed a patron of a charity which provides vital support to those working in the public transport industry.

The Transport Benevolent Fund (TBF) helps workers facing hardship or tough times – offering financial, health and welfare support when it’s needed most.

In his new role, Chris plans to help raise awareness of the important work the TBF does for people across the industry.

He said: “I am proud to be part of TBF because it supports thousands of people in the transport sector across the UK.

“I have seen first-hand the difference the charity can make in people’s lives – whether it be helping with financial and legal advice, supplying medical equipment or providing counselling. TBF is there to help when things are not going so well.”

Chris has more than 20 years of experience on the railway after joining Railtrack’s Graduate Training Scheme in 2001.

He has since held a number of senior roles including regional director at Northern and non-executive board member at Blackpool Transport Services Limited before becoming managing director at TPE in 2023.

John Sheehy, Chief Executive Officer at TBF, said: “The TBF Board is pleased to have Chris on board. Chris has already produced a promotional video about the benefits of being a TBF member.

“Proactive patrons play a big part in helping TBF meet its goals of reaching as many public transport workers as possible who experience need, hardship and distress.”