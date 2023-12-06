The Tesmec Group presents corporate volunteering

Posted: 6 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The Tesmec Group, on the occasion of International Volunteer Day 2023, presented numerous opportunities for corporate volunteering.

On the occasion of International Volunteer Day 2023, the Tesmec S.p.A., a market leader in infrastructure technologies (air, underground and rail networks) for the transport of electricity, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarrying and surface mining, further consolidates its commitment to sustainable development by presenting the new volunteering initiatives implemented with the support of its employees, which during the year supported a number of important non-profit organisations operating in different fields, active in the territories of the Group ‘s various Italian offices.

Following the launch of 7 new initiatives, the Group can now count on a total of 17 projects active in 2023, in the areas of combatting fragility, marginality and social hardship; the sale of solidarity products; prevention and social inclusion for minors and the elderly; as well as school recovery, integration into the world of work and the involvement and improvement of young people’s transversal skills.

The various solidarity projects, all developed thanks to the commitment of the Group’s people, included a total of 600 hours of corporate volunteering during the year, which were recognised by Tesmec as paid leave.

Through these initiatives, which offered the Group’s employees the opportunity to make a concrete contribution to the culture of solidarity, Tesmec has therefore further strengthened the integration of the two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals , part of the Group’s Sustainability Plan since 2022: SDG 4, relating to quality education (to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for SDG 8, on decent work and economic growth (to “foster sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all”).

It is precisely in the perspective of these objectives that the story of opportunity and inclusion of Sasha Manchyk, who fled bombed Ukraine with his family, and who today, after a training course, is a permanent employee at Tesmec Rail, thanks also to the help of the Diocesan Charity of Monopoli with which Tesmec has been collaborating for years.

Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni commented:

“The path of sustainable development linked to volunteering initiatives, undertaken starting in 2022, has represented a fundamental milestone for our Group and the strengthening achieved this year makes us particularly proud. Thanks to the work developed by our Human Resources group, these projects have, in fact, made our employees protagonists, who immediately proved to be very interested and involved in the various activities. We believe that volunteering is an opportunity for everyone to make a difference, a fundamental way to build a better world for us and for future generations. For this reason, also for the future we want to continue to create new ties, develop social networks and commit ourselves to building a prosperous and sustainable future in contexts of fragility, as well as in the Bergamo area, also in the areas of greatest suffering in Italy and in the Group’s foreign offices, always with a view to building a virtuous model that aims to reshape the concept of work and volunteering, strengthening our Sustainability Plan.”