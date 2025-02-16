Etihad Rail Announces Winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

Posted: 16 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The inaugural Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (Global Rail), hosted by Etihad Rail, was a celebration of forward-thinking ideas and solutions that are shaping the future of mobility.

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, recognised three transformative ideas as winners of its Innovation Award, which was launched during event.

The competition sought ground-breaking mobility ideas worldwide with the potential to reshape the transportation landscape. Over 75 submissions were received from around the world, with ten finalists shortlisted by a panel of subject matter experts at Etihad Rail and announced at the closing ceremony of Global Rail. The finalists showcased a range of cutting-edge solutions, from magnetic levitation technology to AI-powered depot inspections.

Ultimately, three winners were selected, showcasing transformative projects with potential to redefine mobility, advance efficiency, and sustainability, and optimize rail infrastructure and operations. The winning ideas included:

CEMIT : “Monitoring in Motion with CEMIT: Evolution Infrastructure Monitoring with Trains”

LTTS : “Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time”

SYSTRA : “Digital Twin for Railway Infrastructure”

The flagship event highlighted Etihad Rail’s dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation in the rail and transport, with the Global Rail Innovation Award serving as a cornerstone of these efforts. Demonstrating its commitment to advancing these disruptive ideas, Etihad Rail awarded AED 500,000 to each of the winners to pilot their projects at Etihad Rail’s facilities.

In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, stated “The support and guidance of the wise leadership have enabled Etihad Rail to enhance its role in one of the most vital transport sectors in the country.”

His Highness pointed to the projects, events, and initiatives the company is working to implement. He added that the Global Rail 2024 Innovation Award is one of these distinguished initiatives that reflect Etihad Rail’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the sector and inspiring efforts to contribute to the development of one of the most critical global sectors. Reinforcing that the competition showcased a wealth of innovative ideas and cutting-edge solutions.”

Expressing their gratitude for the recognition, Manuel Simon, Sales Director remarked: “This award is pivotal for CEMIT as it provides the resources needed to take our concept from vision to reality. We are thrilled to work with Etihad Rail to deliver impactful innovation in rail transportation.”

Étienne PANSART, Head of Digital Engineering Partnership & Academic Innovation at SYSTRA, added, “We are honoured by this recognition, which will provide us with a valuable opportunity to accelerate the development and deployment of our technology, and contribute to a building a more efficient and sustainable future for rail transport.”

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services said, “Participating in this competition offered us a unique platform to showcase our contributions to the global transport sector and present our ideas at the prestigious ‘Global Rail’ event. Winning this recognition has reinforced our commitment to advancing the industry and keep pace with the latest changes and technical advancements. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to exchange insights and drive innovation, working together to shape a better future for all.”

The award was a key highlight of Global Rail and a linchpin of Etihad Rail’s endeavours to cultivate innovative ideas for the advancement of the sector. Furthermore, the event also hosted an Innovation Hub, showcasing pioneering technologies and visionary concepts from across the globe. The Innovation Hub served as a dynamic platform for promoting collaboration and showcasing advancements in rail infrastructure, operations, and passenger services, further reinforcing Etihad Rail’s commitment to fostering innovation.

Global Rail 2024 highlights Etihad Rail’s ongoing mission to drive innovation. Looking ahead to 2025, the event will have a stronger emphasis and focus on innovation, serving as a collaborative space for entrepreneurs and industry pioneers to incubate transformative ideas for the future of mobility.