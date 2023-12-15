Supporting the retired rail community this Christmas

Posted: 15 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The Railway Benefit Fund are supporting retired members of the railway community this Christmas, volunteering to battle loneliness.

This Christmas, The Railway Benefit Fund are supporting retired railway workers with a befriending telephone call over the Christmas period to alleviate loneliness. By purchasing a £15 telephone call voucher from their online shop, you can cover the cost of recruiting and training a befriending volunteer, and a one-hour phone call to a retired rail employee who may otherwise be alone this festive period.

The Railway Benefit Fund launched their ‘Check in and Chat’ service earlier this year, offering retired railway employees a weekly chat with a volunteer to alleviate potential loneliness and aid wellbeing. Since its launch, over 100 telephone friendship calls have already been made to several retired people, who were identified as missing out on regular conversations, like Bill:

“I’m finding it really helpful. I sometimes go a long time without anyone to talk to and it’s very hard. I’m 94 and meeting new people is difficult, so check in and chat in my own home with a lovely volunteer to talk to is fantastic. I still manage to get to town to run my errands, although at my age I don’t run! But the casual conversations I have with shop keepers are nothing like the calls, which are much more personal and involved.”