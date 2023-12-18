DfT issues an update on rail reform

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The Department for Transport (DfT) have issued an update to their rail policy, as outlined previously by the Williams-Shapps whitepaper.

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) have issued an update on reform plans previously laid out by the Williams- Shapps Whitepaper. The famous whitepaper was first conceived by Keith Williams, the independent Chair of the Rail Review, and the Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, the then Secretary of State for Transport. The aim of the paper was to ‘put rail right on the right track to support the levelling up of our towns, cities, and regions’ (DfT).

The paper outlines how railway could become the ‘backbone’ of a ‘cleaner, more environmentally friendly’ transport system across the UK (DfT).

An update to the paper, published by DfT on 14th December, is as follows:

“As set out in the white paper, we are committed to improving passenger experience on the railways. The private sector plays an important role in driving innovation and attracting more customers to the railway. As stated in the Bradshaw Address, we are focused on opening up railway data and systems, lowering barriers to entry for independent rail ticket retailers to improve passenger experience. We are confirming that we are not pursuing plans to deliver a centralised Great British Railways online rail ticket retailer.”

An official spokesperson from the Independent Rail Retailers (IRR) issued this statement:

“Whilst we support competition, there has to be a level playing field for all retailers, and this is especially important if train operators are to continue selling tickets online. However, we welcome the government’s renewed support for independent retailers and its commitment to open up the market, by reducing the barriers to entry and increasing access to data. Our members’ focus is on making it simpler, easier and cheaper to buy a ticket; encouraging new, innovative companies into rail retailing can only help to improve customer focus and the passenger experience.”

Train operators will continue to retail to passengers online alongside existing third-party retailers while the DfT develop measures to spur further competition in the online rail ticket retail market.