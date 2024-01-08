Plan for new Teesside Park railway station unveiled

Posted: 8 January 2024

New plans for Teesside Park station have been unveiled as well as a new bus interchange.

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen has unveiled plans to build a new bus and railway station for Teesside Park, as well as additional parking – a plan aimed at transforming travel across the area.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has today confirmed £150million has been allocated to build a new transport interchange providing a vital new link to the hugely popular retail park.

Extra parking, more bus services and a bus interchange are also part of the plan. The plans will create a new rail link and station at Teesside Park, in Stockton, where plans for a major new Care and Health zone are being developed.

Money will also go into an overhaul of Thornaby Station on the back of projects at Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and Darlington stations.

The announcement follows the decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to scrap the Northern leg of the HS2 rail line, which has delivered £978million of further transport funding to Teesside to improve transport across the region.

Mayor Houchen said: “Teesside Park is one of the most popular destinations for people to shop, eat out and work but transport to and from it needs to be improved.

“We’ve all but completed Middlesbrough and Hartlepool Station overhauls and the amazing work at Darlington Station is creating a gateway our region can be proud of.

“The new rail and bus interchange will also link in with plans for Care and Health Innovation Zone at the Tees Marshalling Yards, meaning people will have access to the high-quality jobs created there, as well as better connectivity to Teesside Park.

“On top of the new Teesside Park link, we also want to transform Thornaby Station –making it a station fit for people north and south of the river in the heart of Teesside, especially given the number of services that pass through Thornaby.

“This huge funding package has provided us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform travel across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

“We want our area to be at the forefront of delivering the innovative transport solutions of the future and I look forward to revealing the full details of what we’ve got planned.”