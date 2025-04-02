Alstom celebrates Harry Bateman and Barry Calder’s wins at the Young Rail Professionals Awards 2025

0 SHARES

Posted: 2 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Harry Bateman and Barry Calder from Alstom received top honours at the YRP Awards 2025, recognising their contributions to diversity, innovation, and leadership in rail.

The Young Rail Professionals Annual Dinner & Award Presentations Grapevine Events : Mercure Holland House Hotel, Cardiff 20th March 2025 20/03/2025 Pictures by Richard Williams (Cardiff, Wales, UK) Contact Information 44 0 7720705952 email [email protected]

Alstom is celebrating the achievements of its colleagues following the Young Rail Professionals (YRP) Awards 2025, where Harry Bateman and Barry Calder received top honours.

Alstom’s Harry Bateman and Barry Calder honoured at Young Rail Professionals Awards 2025

Harry Bateman, a Business Development Graduate at Alstom, was named Young Rail Professional of the Year. This prestigious award recognises an individual who demonstrates the value of the railway industry and inspires others. Harry has played a key role in promoting diversity, inclusion, and mental health initiatives. He also created Alstom’s UK and Ireland podcast, where he serves as host, editor, and producer. The podcast highlights mental health and diversity while showcasing the roles within Alstom’s workforce.

In his core role, Harry has contributed to various teams, including Bid Management and Business Development, and has led a tender. His research into using artificial intelligence (AI) for efficiency improvements and his development of Power BI dashboards demonstrate his commitment to innovation. Harry said, “I feel extremely honoured to have been named Young Rail Professional of the Year… Without Alstom providing an environment where people feel safe and valued, we would not be in a position where colleagues want to get involved with initiatives such as the podcast.”

Barry Calder, Alstom’s Infrastructure Engineering Director, won the Distinguished Service Award, the YRP’s highest accolade. The award recognises individuals who make a lasting impact on the rail industry. Barry, 41, has fostered a culture of transparency and accountability, encouraging his team to challenge the status quo. He reflected, “Receiving the Young Rail Professional Distinguished Service Award is an immense honour… This award inspires me to continue this commitment towards the support and leadership for young professionals in the rail industry.”

Both Harry and Barry are part of Alstom’s Digital and Integrated Systems (D&IS) team, which provides rail control systems and infrastructure. Alstom is known for its involvement in major UK rail projects, including Crossrail (Elizabeth line) signalling and High Speed 1 (HS1).

Alstom’s ongoing support of YRP, which it co-founded in 2009, demonstrates its commitment to developing young talent in the rail sector. “Congratulations to Harry and Barry… their nominations were recognised by our judges as particularly outstanding,” said Bonnie Price, CEO of YRP.

The YRP Awards 2025 took place on 20 March at Holland House Hotel Cardiff By Sunday in Wales. Alstom also had colleagues Niamh Mc Keating and Yasha Siddiqui highly commended in their categories. Alstom was nominated for nine awards in total.