Jason Wade appointed regional director for Northern in the North East

Posted: 2 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

UK rail operator Northern have appointed Jason Wade as the regional director for the North East, succeeding Kerry Peters.

Wade is currently the train operator’s head of retail operations and will have a phased transition into his new role while a replacement is recruited.

In the North East, he replaces Kerry Peters who has moved to lead Northern’s services in Yorkshire, Humberside and the East Midlands.

As regional director, Wade will be responsible for all Northern services from its hubs at Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough to Carlisle in Cumbria, Chathill in Northumberland, Bishop Auckland in County Durham and Saltburn and Whitby in North Yorkshire.

Wade, from York in North Yorkshire, recently celebrated his 30th year in the rail industry having started his career as a graduate trainee for Regional Railways North East which was then part of British Rail.

He is currently the North East chair of the Chartered Institution of Railway Operators and has previously held roles at Northern covering station management, control, safety, performance, operations, customer and commercial.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Jason has been an integral part of our executive leadership team for the last 14 years and I can’t think of a better person to take Kerry’s work forward and head-up our operations in the North East.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and a can-do attitude and I know he will champion the needs of our customers in the region.”

Jason Wade said: “I am absolutely delighted and proud to be appointed to this role and I look forward to leading the Northern team in the North East.

“I believe strongly in the power of collaboration and I look forward to working with stakeholders to ensure we continue to deliver for our customers.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.