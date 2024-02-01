Sell out confirmed for Transport for the North conference

1 February 2024

Tickets for the much anticipated Transport for the North conference has been sold out before the event starts next week.

Next week’s highly anticipated Transport for the North’s (TfN) annual conference, the North of England’s main transport conference, is a sell-out with less than a week to go.

The conference takes place on Monday 5th February at Hilton Liverpool City Centre and this year’s conference theme focuses on how we can best ‘Transform the North’ by investing in connectivity to drive economic growth, decarbonise our transport system and improve opportunities for all.

Demand for tickets to the event has been higher than ever before with over 350 delegates now registered and with enquiries continuing to be received.

The day’s programme will feature thought leadership, unmatched opportunities to connect and network with region’s political and business leaders, government, policy makers, key industry professionals and many other stakeholders.

Conference attendees will be treated to keynote speeches, actionable insights debates and panel discussions on the themes emerging from TfN’s revised Strategic Transport Plan and the updated Northern Powerhouse Independent Economic Review (NPIER).

The strong lineup of speakers has generated much excitement in the sector and this year’s theme will provide a platform for in-depth discussions and collaboration around various topics including decarbonisation, the North’s rail and bus networks, freight and logistics, and transport related social exclusion.

Martin Tugwell, Transport for the North Chief Executive, said:

“We’re hugely pleased with the interest in this event. For me, the opportunity to bring together delegates and once again engage in conversations on turning the ambitions in Transport for the North’s Strategic Transport Plan into reality to transform our economy, environment and increase opportunities for everyone, is one of the bedrock reasons Transport for the North exists.

“Events like this allows us to speak with one voice about what the North needs, using our extensive evidence base and local knowledge, to make the case for the strategic connectivity for the region that will transform the North.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for us to have so many passionate and knowledgeable people in one spot sharing their ongoing research and ideas – all pushing together for change for people and places.”

We are putting the finishing touches to the conference agenda