Alstom and Skanska introduce a new report for Oslo-Stockholm line

Posted: 5 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Alstom and the global construction company Skanska have introduced a report for the new Oslo to Stockholm line.

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobilty, partners with Skanska, prominent global player in project development and construction jointly present the “New Scandinavian Railway Oslo – Stockholm” report. This report outlines a swift railway connection between two major Nordic cities, aiming to significantly reduce the area’s carbon footprint by decreasing the necessity for air travel.

The report “New Scandinavian Railway – Oslo-Stockholm” provides detailed plans on how the project can be designed to maximise efficiency, sustainability, and passenger comfort.

“This report marks a pivotal milestone in our efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure across the Nordic region. Combining our railway sector expertise with Skanska’s construction experience, we have developed a realistic and innovative plan for a railway connection that links two major Nordic cities.” says Maria Signal Martebo, CEO of Alstom in Sweden.

Alstom holds vast experience in delivering entire railway projects worldwide, taking charge of all aspects through the turnkey approach – supplying infrastructure, signalling and rolling stock. By using the turnkey approach, projects can be streamlined, resulting in faster completion and potentially reduced costs, all while maintaining the quality of the final product. The turnkey approach combines expertise from companies like Skanska and Alstom to ensure deliveries within budget and on schedule. This approach involves an integrated method for design and planning, which has been shown to save up to 15 percent of the total construction time.

Key points in the report include:

Design and Technology: Proposals for cutting-edge track technology and train design aimed at maximising speed and safety along the Oslo to the Stockholm route.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability: Detailed analysis of the project’s potential environmental impact and suggestions on how to minimise it through sustainable construction methods and energy-efficient solutions.

Economic and Societal Benefits: An overview of the economic and social benefits of the project, including improved accessibility, increased regional economic growth, and contributions to climate goals.

Implementation Strategies: A comprehensive roadmap detailing how the project can be achieved, including financing models, timelines, and potential challenges along the way.

Alstom is the largest supplier in the Swedish train market, with over a thousand trains delivered to the Swedish railways and several major maintenance contracts. Alstom is also leading the ERTMS rollout in Sweden both onboard and trackside and is delivering the new standard national traffic management system for Trafikverket.