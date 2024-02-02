Ģirts Rūda assumes his role on the RB Rail AS Supervisory Board

Posted: 2 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Experienced lawyer Ģirts Rūda has been appointed to the RB Rail AS Supervisory Board, chaired by Sandor Liive.

Ģirts Rūda, an accomplished lawyer, currently holds the position of Legal and Administrative Director at State Real Estate JSC. He previously served as a board member of the Financial and Capital Market Commission from 2020 to 2022, amassing experience in international law firms. Additionally, he led the legal department of RB Rail AS from 2017 to 2020.

Educated at the University of Latvia, Ģirts Rūda continued his studies in the master’s program at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. He earned a master’s degree in business management from the Riga Business School. With over a decade of experience, he has been a lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Latvia.

Ģirts Rūda’s addition to the RB Rail AS board completes the composition, including Chairman Sandor Liive, Arenijus Jackus, Arnis Kākulis, Keit Kasemets, and Romas Švedas.

The RB Rail AS board comprises six members elected for a three-year term. Each shareholder – Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania – proposes two candidates, subject to approval by the shareholders’ meeting. As per the shareholder agreement, the position of the board chairman rotates annually, with a representative from another country assuming the role.