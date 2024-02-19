Recommended

Amtrak spring travel flash sale offers big savings across the country

Posted: 19 February 2024

The American operator, Amtrak, are currently offering a spring flash sale, cutting ticket prices across their network.

amtrak flash spring

Credit: Amtrak

Customers looking for their next adventure on the rails can save at least 25% off the Flex Fare price during the ‘Amtrak Spring Travel Flash Sale.’ Book now through 23 February for travel between 1 March and 23 May, 2024. Visit Amtrak.com/SpringSale or the Amtrak app.

“The timing of the Spring Travel Flash Sale is perfect for those seeking a stress-free family trip, friends’ getaway or spring break escape,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “With no shortage of destinations to visit across the country, customers can save on trips ahead of the summer travel season.”

Sample One-way Coach Fares

Sample One-way Acela Business Fares

Baltimore to Philadelphia

AS LOW AS

$ 12

EACH WAY

Baltimore to New York

AS LOW AS

$ 54

EACH WAY

 

Boston to Providence

AS LOW AS

$ 6

EACH WAY

Baltimore to Philadelphia

AS LOW AS

$ 33

EACH WAY

 

Chicago to New York

AS LOW AS

$ 91

EACH WAY

Boston to New York

AS LOW AS

$ 48

EACH WAY

 

Chicago to St. Louis

AS LOW AS

$ 35

EACH WAY

Boston to Providence

AS LOW AS

$ 31

EACH WAY

 

Dallas to Los Angeles

AS LOW AS

$ 105

EACH WAY

New York to Washington, DC

AS LOW AS

$ 58

EACH WAY

 

Lorton to Sanford

AS LOW AS

$ 69*

EACH WAY

Philadelphia to Washington, DC

AS LOW AS

$ 41

EACH WAY

 

Los Angeles to Sacramento

AS LOW AS

$ 65

EACH WAY

*Plus the cost of your vehicle

 

 

New York to Washington, DC

AS LOW AS

$ 25

EACH WAY

 

 

 

Oakland to Seattle

AS LOW AS

$ 97

EACH WAY

 

 

 

Philadelphia to Washington, DC

AS LOW AS

$ 16

EACH WAY

 

 

 

Portland to Seattle

AS LOW AS

$ 21

EACH WAY

 

 

 

Whether traveling throughout the Northeast on Acela Business Class or to cities like Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle via Coach class, Amtrak customers can experience wide, reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seat and a large window to enjoy the passing view.

To save even more, this limited-time offer can be combined with Amtrak’s everyday discounts including the popular Child’s Fare. Discount provides at least 25% off the Flex Fare price. Seats are limited and restrictions apply. For full terms and conditions, visit Amtrak.com/SpringSale.

