Amtrak spring travel flash sale offers big savings across the country

Posted: 19 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The American operator, Amtrak, are currently offering a spring flash sale, cutting ticket prices across their network.

Credit: Amtrak

Customers looking for their next adventure on the rails can save at least 25% off the Flex Fare price during the ‘Amtrak Spring Travel Flash Sale.’ Book now through 23 February for travel between 1 March and 23 May, 2024. Visit Amtrak.com/SpringSale or the Amtrak app.

“The timing of the Spring Travel Flash Sale is perfect for those seeking a stress-free family trip, friends’ getaway or spring break escape,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “With no shortage of destinations to visit across the country, customers can save on trips ahead of the summer travel season.”

Sample One-way Coach Fares Sample One-way Acela Business Fares Baltimore to Philadelphia AS LOW AS $ 12 EACH WAY Baltimore to New York AS LOW AS $ 54 EACH WAY Boston to Providence AS LOW AS $ 6 EACH WAY Baltimore to Philadelphia AS LOW AS $ 33 EACH WAY Chicago to New York AS LOW AS $ 91 EACH WAY Boston to New York AS LOW AS $ 48 EACH WAY Chicago to St. Louis AS LOW AS $ 35 EACH WAY Boston to Providence AS LOW AS $ 31 EACH WAY Dallas to Los Angeles AS LOW AS $ 105 EACH WAY New York to Washington, DC AS LOW AS $ 58 EACH WAY Lorton to Sanford AS LOW AS $ 69* EACH WAY Philadelphia to Washington, DC AS LOW AS $ 41 EACH WAY Los Angeles to Sacramento AS LOW AS $ 65 EACH WAY *Plus the cost of your vehicle New York to Washington, DC AS LOW AS $ 25 EACH WAY Oakland to Seattle AS LOW AS $ 97 EACH WAY Philadelphia to Washington, DC AS LOW AS $ 16 EACH WAY Portland to Seattle AS LOW AS $ 21 EACH WAY

Whether traveling throughout the Northeast on Acela Business Class or to cities like Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle via Coach class, Amtrak customers can experience wide, reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seat and a large window to enjoy the passing view.

To save even more, this limited-time offer can be combined with Amtrak’s everyday discounts including the popular Child’s Fare. Discount provides at least 25% off the Flex Fare price. Seats are limited and restrictions apply. For full terms and conditions, visit Amtrak.com/SpringSale.