COMMENT: London TravelWatch Chief Exec Michael Roberts
Posted: 15 February 2024 | Emily Budgen | No comments yet
London TravelWatch Chief Executive Michael Roberts has issued a comment on the naming of the London Overground services by TfL.
Michael Roberts, Chief Executive of the capital’s transport watchdog, London TravelWatch, said:
‘It’s good to see the new names of the six London Overground lines revealed today (15th February 2024). Distinguishing between the separate lines should help passengers plan journeys more easily and know which services are running at times of disruption simply by hearing the name of the line.
We look forward to seeing this rolled out and will be keeping an eye on how it’s integrated into the current system, particularly with TfL’s journey planner and map.’
