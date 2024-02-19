American Express Global Business Travel gains licence to become direct UK rail retailer

The American Express Global Business Travel has gained a Travel Agent Licence (TAL) from the UK Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), leading software and services company for travel and expense, has obtained a Travel Agent Licence (TAL) from UK industry body Rail Delivery Group (RDG). The TAL licence will allow Amex GBT to sell a wider array of National Rail products to its corporate customers, holding responsibility for sales, refunds and customer care.

Rachel Tonge, Vice President SME client management EMEA at Amex GBT, said: “Rail is an increasingly important lever for our customers to manage their travel programmes – from carbon emissions to traveller wellbeing and cost of trip. Gaining an RDG Travel Agent Licence means we can invest more in rail retailing, increase our advocacy for the industry, and better meet our customers’ needs around sustainability, well-being and rail buying strategies.”

Paul Bowden, Commercial Director at Rail Delivery Group, said: “We believe business travel is better by rail and we welcome Amex GBT’s increased focus on rail as the most sustainable mode of travel, as well as their strong commitment to improving customer experience.

“At RDG, we want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to make rail their first choice. We have significantly increased our engagement with the business travel community and value our strong relationship with Amex GBT.”

Amex GBT has worked with RDG since 2021 to develop customer experience improvements that support greater use of rail in corporate travel programs. Amex GBT is also participating in Green Travel Pledge, an RDG initiative to provide comprehensive emissions data for domestic rail.