Iarnród Éireann and Dogpatch Labs forge tracks to an innovative sustainable future

Posted: 18 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) and Dogpatch Labs have embarked on a new partnership aiming to transform rail operations.

Credit: Alstom/LinkedIn

Iarnród Éireann and Dogpatch Labs have embarked on an innovation partnership called ‘Future Track,’ aimed at bringing a startup mindset to the transformation of rail transportation in Ireland.

This programme will focus on driving impactful innovation amongst Iarnród Éireann colleagues – from platform to boardroom – to significantly enhance and support Iarnród Éireann’s goal of becoming the backbone of sustainable transport in Ireland. Iarnród Éireann colleagues will be immersed into an entrepreneurial community, mentored by real entrepreneurs, and engage in an annual programme run over three months, aimed at accelerating ideas into commercially viable solutions within Iarnród Éireann.

With Dogpatch Labs’ extensive innovation expertise and global network, Iarnród Éireann teams will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a live entrepreneurial environment with unrivalled access to top entrepreneurs, global sector experts, and startups to propel their ideas forward. The programme will culminate in a “Demo Day,” where Iarnród Éireann teams will present their groundbreaking ideas directly to senior leadership. This will not only promote innovative thinking but also empower Iarnród Éireann’s own employees to be catalysts of change in shaping the transportation landscape of Ireland.

Jim Meade, the CEO of Irish Rail, states, “We have big ambitions for rail to become the backbone of a sustainable transport system for Ireland, for both passengers and freight. To achieve these we want to further build our innovation capacity, encouraging and developing new ideas that can enhance customer experience and support rail decarbonisation. We’re delighted to work with Dogpatch Labs who will give our colleagues an opportunity to bring new impactful innovations to life.”

Patrick Walsh, CEO at Dogpatch Labs, highlighting the critical role of innovation in the transport sector and why this partnership is a perfect fit: “There is so much innovation already happening within the organisation and we’re looking forward to adding to this by instilling a startup mindset in their staff and giving them access to the entrepreneurial community, ecosystem and network to tackle the most pressing sustainability challenges head-on.”

Iarnród Éireann is investing in state-of-the-art technology and modern engineering practices to improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of its entire network. Prioritising the needs of its customers, Iarnród Éireann will continue to develop sustainable and innovative transportation solutions that improve the passenger experience and set the standard for safe and reliable rail travel.

Iarnród Éireann has long been a key player in Ireland’s transportation landscape, catering to the needs of more than 46 million passengers who travelled by rail in 2023 alone. Recognising the increasing demand for their services, Iarnród Éireann, funded by the National Transport Authority as part of the Ireland 2040 investment programme is currently embarking on major infrastructure projects such as DART+, Cork Area Commuter Rail, the reopening of the Foynes line, and Ceannt Station Redevelopment. Yet, their commitment to progress extends beyond mere evolution; with the company’s Climate Action Plan aims for a 51% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, while building passenger demand to 80 million journeys per annum.

The partnership between Iarnród Éireann and Dogpatch Labs signifies a significant milestone in Ireland’s transport landscape. Together, they are forging tracks that will redefine the way people travel, making sustainability the core of Ireland’s transportation future.