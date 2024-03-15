Alstom’s leading urban signalling technology selected in Portugal

Posted: 15 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Alstom have been selected to provide new urban signalling in Portugal, on the Pink line of the Metro do Porto.

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded by Metro do Porto a contract to supply the signalling, safety and control systems for Metro Porto new pink line. Alstom will develop and equip the new line with the Cityflo 250 signalling system, including a state-of-the-art interlocking, which will enable vehicles’ real time monitoring. The engineering, installation and commissioning of the system will be developed at Alstom’s site in Maia, Porto district.

This first section of the pink line, 3 kilometres long and with 4 underground stations, will connect S. Bento and Glorieta de Boavista, improving access to the centre of Porto. Once inaugurated, demand is expected to increase by more than 30 million passengers in the first full year of operation. It will significantly reduce the use of private vehicles, thereby reducing traffic congestion and avoiding the emission of almost 1,500 tonnes of CO2 per year. Metro de Porto aims to continue expanding the pink line, ultimately forming a circular route that connects with the entire Metro network.

“It is a great honour for Alstom to partner again with Metro do Porto, to improve mobility for citizens and tourists in Porto. We will develop this project from our engineering facilities in Maia, where we lead signalling projects and digital mobility technologies for the Portuguese and international market,” declared David Torres, Alstom in Portugal Managing Director. “This project is a proof of our commitment to promote sustainable mobility in Portugal.”

Metro do Porto is the light rail system for the city of Porto, encompassing approximately 78 km of track and six lines, and accommodating around 70 million passengers each year. Alstom supplied the network with 102 trains currently in service, as well as the onboard signalling systems. Alstom continues to support Metro do Porto’s growth, having provided the onboard ATP (Automatic Train Protection) system for the 18 newly trains added to the fleet.

Alstom has been present in Portugal for over 30 years and, currently, two out of three trains running in Portugal have been manufactured by Alstom or with Alstom technology, including high-speed, regional, metro and tram trains. In addition, more than 1,500 km of the Portuguese rail network and more than 500 on-board units are managed by Alstom’s ATP system, a signalling solution developed specifically for the Portuguese market. Alstom oversaw the signalling system for Metro do Porto and the fleet of 102 trains currently in service on this network.

A strong leader in the mass transit market with over 30 years’ expertise in communications-based train control (CBTC) and over 190 metro lines equipped in over 32 countries.

Alstom™ and Cityflo™ 250 are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.