RBP and RAILPOOL sign rental agreement for Modula hybrid shunting locomotives

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

RBP and RAILPOOL have signed a full-service agreement for the rental of five Modula hybrid shunting locomotives.

RBP has signed one of the first full-service leasing contracts with RAILPOOL for a total of five state-of-the-art Modula hybrid shunting locomotives. Both BDD (battery-diesel-diesel) and EDD (pantograph-diesel-diesel) versions will be added to the Siegburg-based rail transport company’s fleet in the future.

On 26 March, RAILPOOL, one of Europe’s leading leasing companies for electric locomotives, and Rheinische Bahnpersonal- und Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH (“RBP”) signed one of the first full-service leasing contracts for a total of five state-of-the-art hybrid shunting locomotives in Siegburg. The Modula locomotives will be delivered from Q3/2026 and will run until mid-2027.

RBP is one of the first rail transport companies to use this pioneering technology with flexible energy sources, energy recovery and state-of-the-art ergonomics for the train driver. In addition to the EDD’s ability to use overhead line power, the latest generation of load-dependent diesel engines ensure significant CO2 reductions and energy savings. The locomotives are also equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) and radio remote control on delivery. The dual engine plus battery (BDD) delivers 1,000 kW, while the EDD variant delivers 2.5 MW under the overhead line and 1,000 kW in diesel mode. The locomotives also master tight curve radii in sidings of just 75 metres.

Thomas Schön, Managing Director and shareholder of RBP, says: “Our customers are increasingly looking for solutions that enable rail transportation from the start to the end point with exactly one traction option. This simplifies rail operations and significantly increases reliability, as risky interfaces between different providers can be avoided. This requires locomotives that can handle the first and last mile as well as line operation. We are convinced that we have found the perfect vehicle for these customer requirements with the Modula platform. In addition, the comprehensive full service provided by RAILPOOL ensures us guaranteed availability and significantly simplified vehicle management administration. In addition, we offer our train drivers a state-of-the-art and comfortable workplace that they can be proud of.”

Volkmar Günther, Head of Sales at RAILPOOL, is delighted about the expansion of the partnership with RBP: “We are very pleased that our previous cooperation in the electric locomotive sector has been very well received and that we can offer RBP and its customers state-of-the-art hybrid shunting locomotives with the Modula platform, which contribute to greater reliability and simplification in rail operations. We are convinced that these modern locomotives will further strengthen rail as a mode of transport and make a significant contribution to reducing CO2 emissions. We will also set higher standards in full service for shunting locomotives.”