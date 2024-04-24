Sensonic eyes up next level railway security

Posted: 24 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Security provider Sensonic have created a new piece of technology which applies to railways, measuring noise and vibration.

Sensonic, a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions for the railway industry, today announced the addition of CCTV functionality to its groundbreaking Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) security system. This integration empowers railways to not only detect and locate track trespassers in real-time but also visually identify them, significantly enhancing security and situational awareness.

Sensonic DAS technology acts as a virtual fence, utilising fiber optic cables to detect vibrations and pinpoint suspicious activity along railway tracks. Each unit feels the presence of people near the track over tens of kilometres. The integration of existing or new CCTV cameras to the security system extends the existing covert detection and adds the ability to activate nearby cameras to capture images and video footage for identification and prosecution purposes.

“Traditional security systems often rely on a patchwork of disparate technologies, creating blind spots and hindering response times and accuracy,” said Ashish Jain, CTO of Sensonic. “By integrating CCTV within our DAS security system, we provide railways with a unified, comprehensive solution that delivers both detection and identification capabilities in a single, cost-effective platform.”

Key benefits of Sensonic’s DAS with integrated CCTV:

Enhanced trespasser detection and identification: Provides real-time visual confirmation of trespassers, aiding in apprehension and deterring future incidents.

Improved situational awareness: Offers a holistic view of security threats, enabling informed decision-making and faster response times.

Cost-effective solution: Combines two security functions into one system, covertly detecting intruder locations and maximising the value of CCTV to monitor activities and identify perpetrators.

Scalable and flexible: Adapts to the specific needs of each railway network, with integration of both existing and new cameras around the virtual fence detection area.

“This innovative solution represents a significant advancement in railway security, offering unparalleled effectiveness and efficiency,” said Lindsay McInnes, Director of Product Management. “By integrating CCTV with DAS detection, we provide a powerful tool to close detection gaps, to safeguard rail networks, and prioritise the safety of passengers and personnel.”

The integration of CCTV into Sensonic DAS security systems is available immediately and has already garnered significant interest from leading railway operators worldwide. Sensonic remains committed to developing innovative technologies that solve rail challenges and empower railways to operate safely, efficiently, and securely.