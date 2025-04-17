Loop and RSSB launch dashboard to track social value against Sustainable Rail Blueprint goals

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The new dashboard helps rail operators measure and align social impact with RSSB’s Sustainable Rail Blueprint framework.

Credit: Loop

The Rail Social Value Tool (RSVT), the rail sector’s dedicated social value measurement platform, has launched a new dashboard aligning with the Sustainable Rail Blueprint—a sector-wide sustainability framework developed by the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) in collaboration with the wider industry.

Details on Sustainable Rail Blueprint goals

The updated dashboard allows RSVT users to map their social value metrics, using the National Social Value Standard (SVS) framework, directly to the Blueprint. This aims to deliver clearer insights and more consistent social impact measurement across operators and the broader rail sector.

Miça Schultz, RSVT product lead at Loop, commented: “RSSB’s Sustainable Rail Blueprint sets the direction of travel for the whole industry, so our users having access to a dedicated dashboard where they can map their social value metrics against the blueprint was the next development.



“This Blueprint will be impactful for not just each organisation, but the sector at large as well to make sure there is greater consistency in how social value and impact is measured.”

Launched in 2022, the RSVT was developed by social value specialists Loop in partnership with RSSB. It enables users to forecast and report on the social impacts of their activities, designed specifically to reflect industry practices—such as aligned reporting periods and localised measurement down to individual stations.

The platform includes a database of over 500 purpose-built metrics, created in consultation with rail experts, allowing operators to measure benefits across environment, community, inclusivity, and more.

Stacey Head, sustainability manager at RSSB, said: “Embedding the Sustainable Rail Blueprint dashboard into the Rail Social Value Tool marks a significant step forward in the industry’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.



“This integration will empower organisations to measure and report their positive contributions.”