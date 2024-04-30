LTG Cargo further strengthens its capacities in Lithuania

Posted: 30 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

LTG Cargo, part of the LTG Group, are strengthening their freight capacities in Lithuania, purchasing 200 new open top wagons.

LTG Cargo, the freight transport company of the LTG Group, continues its strategic investment projects aimed at strengthening its capacities and expanding freight transport services in Lithuania. The company announces an international public tender for the purchase of 200 new open-top wagons for the transportation of bulk and other weather-resistant cargo.

The purchase of new open-top wagons will allow LTG Cargo to significantly increase its freight transport capacity – it is expected that the company will be able to additionally transport about 0.7 million tons of freight per year. Most of the wagons will be used to transport dolomite and granite crushed stone, which is in high demand in the construction industry.

“Meeting customer needs and increasing the volume of cargo transported domestically are our strategic priorities. We actively cooperate with Lithuanian industry and strive to offer even more efficient, convenient, and sustainable freight transport solutions. By transferring more freight from roads to rail, we will not only reduce the load on road infrastructure, but will also be able to ensure even greater volumes of transportation that meet customer needs,” says Eglė Šimė, head of LTG Cargo.

It is expected that in the coming years, as the development of the strategic railway infrastructure project Rail Baltica gains momentum, the demand for crushed stone will increase significantly in the region. Therefore, the new open-top wagons can be used to transport construction materials needed for the construction of the European railway gauge.

The new wagons will be used on the 1520 mm gauge, which is operated in Lithuania and other Baltic countries. It is planned that the new wagons will start operating in the country in 2025.

This is already the third strategic investment project of LTG Cargo in recent years. Last year, the company started the procurement procedures for new electric locomotives. It is planned to invest about 100 million euros in this project, which will ensure sustainable transportation on the most important railway artery between Vilnius and Klaipėda. The company also continues the project to expand the wagon fleet for grain producers in the country – LTG Cargo plans to purchase up to 500 new grain wagons through a public tender.

LTG Cargo is a freight transport company of the LTG Group. The company is currently continuing active integration and development activities in the West. The company provides freight transportation, logistics and forwarding, cargo loading, locomotive and wagon repair, and wagon rental services in Lithuania and abroad. LTG Cargo has established and manages subsidiaries LTG Cargo Polska in Poland and LTG Cargo Ukraine in Ukraine. By developing greener freight transport by rail, the company brings together a team of 1.8 thousand professionals in the logistics sector. Last year, LTG Cargo transported 27.2 million tons of cargo in 2023. The company’s revenue last year amounted to approximately 286 million euros, and net profit – to 17.5 million euros.