Alstom partner with Tåg i Bergslagen (TiB) in Sweden

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Alstom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swedish operator Tåg i Bergslagen for sustainable and efficient innovations.

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has through its Innovation Station in Stockholm signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tåg i Bergslagen (TiB), train operator in the Bergslagen area, Sweden.

The agreement marks the start of an unique two-year collaboration dedicated to exploring and developing new technologies to transform the railway industry. This is a pioneering initiative in Europe, as it’s the first of its kind where a European company collaborates with Alstom’s Innovation Station. This underscores Alstom’s commitment to innovation and its leading position in sustainable mobility.

“This collaboration is part of our ambition to always be at the forefront when it comes to technological development. By combining our innovative capabilities with Tåg i Bergslagen’s expertise, we can collaboratively develop railway solutions for the future and contribute to even more sustainable and efficient railway traffic,” says Maria Signal Martebo, MD for Alstom in Sweden.

Focus areas for the collaboration

As part of the agreement, Alstom’s Innovation Station and TiB have committed to collaborating on the development of solutions in the following areas:

Wildlife detection and repelling: To improve the safety around the tracks and decrease traffic disturbances from animals on the railway tracks.

Data collecting, data analysis and artificial intelligence: To optimise operation and improve efficiency in maintenance.

Explore and develop new technology for passenger information system: Improve communication with passengers and the passenger experience.

Additive production and 3D printing: To support maintenance work and repairs.

Alstom’s Innovation Station in Stockholm

To continuously bring the leading technological advances in rail to customers, Alstom established an Innovation Station in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2023. This Station, the first of its kind in Europe for the Group, focuses on collaborating with key local stakeholders such as customers, research institutions, universities, and startups. It also aims to bring internal innovation projects to market, both locally and internationally.

Alstom is the largest player on the Swedish railway market, with over 1000 trains delivered. Alstom is also leading the ERTMS rollout in Sweden and has 19 depots for train service and maintenance across the country.