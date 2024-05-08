Union Pacific honours companies for safe chemical transportation

American railroad operator Union Pacific have honoured numerous companies for safe chemical transportation in their operations.

Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 137 companies are winners of the 2023 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. This number of recipients is the highest the railroad has recognised in over a decade. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

“Safety is Union Pacific’s No. 1 priority, and we are proud to honor these likeminded companies with the 2023 Pinnacle Award,” said Jacque Bendon, senior vice president – Industrial, Marketing and Sales. “Our customers share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals, and we have a collaborative goal of protecting the environment and communities along our rail network.”

Union Pacific shares the same target as these companies to deliver every tank car safely. The railroad’s Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. Hazmat teams are located regionally across Union Pacific’s network with a four-prong mission: Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery. More information about these efforts is available at UP.com.

The 2023 Pinnacle Award winners are: