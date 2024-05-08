Union Pacific honours companies for safe chemical transportation
American railroad operator Union Pacific have honoured numerous companies for safe chemical transportation in their operations.
Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 137 companies are winners of the 2023 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. This number of recipients is the highest the railroad has recognised in over a decade. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
“Safety is Union Pacific’s No. 1 priority, and we are proud to honor these likeminded companies with the 2023 Pinnacle Award,” said Jacque Bendon, senior vice president – Industrial, Marketing and Sales. “Our customers share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals, and we have a collaborative goal of protecting the environment and communities along our rail network.”
Union Pacific shares the same target as these companies to deliver every tank car safely. The railroad’s Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. Hazmat teams are located regionally across Union Pacific’s network with a four-prong mission: Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery. More information about these efforts is available at UP.com.
The 2023 Pinnacle Award winners are:
- AdvanSix Inc
- Aeropres Corporation
- Afton Chemical Corporation
- Altivia Petrochemicals LLC
- Americas Styrenics
- Arcanum Infrastructure LLC
- Arkema Inc
- Ascend Performance Materials
- Aux Sable Liquid Products
- Badger State Ethanol, LLC
- Bakelite Chemical LLC
- Bayport Lubrizol
- Bayer CropScience
- Berryman Chemical Inc
- BioUrja Trading LLC
- BP
- Buckeye Pipeline
- Cenovus Energy
- Centennial Energy LLC
- CIE Norfolk GNS, LLC
- CF Industries Sales LLC
- ChampionX
- Chemtrade Logistics
- Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc
- CHS Inc
- CITGO Petroleum Corporation
- Conestoga Energy Partners LLC
- Cornerstone Chemical Company
- Corteva Agriscience, LLC
- Covestro, LLC
- CVR Energy
- Cyanco
- Deer Park Refining LP
- DK Trading & Supply, LLC
- DuPont
- Dyno Nobel Inc
- ECO ENERGY LLC
- Eco Services Operations Corp
- Elite Octane LLC
- EnLink Midstream
- ERCO Worldwide USA Inc
- Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions
- Evonik Corporation
- ExxonMobil
- Flint Hills Resources LLC
- Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc
- FutureFuel Chemical Company
- Genesis Alkali
- Gibson Energy Infrastructure Partnership
- Grain Processing Corporation
- Grupo Mexico – Mining Division
- Gunvor USA LLC
- HELM US Corporation
- Howard Energy Partners GT Logistics
- Huntsman International LLC
- HTP Energy
- ICL Specialty Products
- Indorama Ventures
- INEOS Acetyls
- INEOS KOH INC
- INEOS Phenol, a Division of INEOS Americas, LLC
- INEOS Oligomers USA LLC
- Ingevity Corporation
- Inter Pipeline U.S. Marketing Ltd
- InterChem
- IMTT St. Rose
- International Raw Materials LTD
- Irving Oil Limited
- JR Simplot
- K2 PURE SOLUTIONS
- Kemira
- Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation
- Keyera Partnership
- Kinder Morgan Terminals
- Kiva United Energy Inc
- Koch Fertilizer LLC
- Koch Methanol LLC
- Koppers Inc
- LACC
- Lotte Chemical Louisiana LLC
- Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction
- Messer LLC
- Methanex Methanol Company
- Mexichem Fluor SA de CV
- MGP Ingredients
- MMTX, Inc
- Monument Chemical Houston
- Musket Corporation
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation America
- NGL Supply Co. Ltd.
- NorFalco, A Glencore Company
- Nouryon
- NOVA Chemicals Corporation
- Occidental Chemical Corporation
- OCI Methanol
- OQ Chemicals Corp
- Parkland Corporation
- PCI Nitrogen LLC
- Pencco
- Pilot Travel Centers
- Plains All American
- Ponderosa Solutions LLC
- Pure Aviation, LLC
- Rail Logix Holdings, LLC
- Reagent Chemical and Research Inc.
- Sabic Innovative Plastics LLC
- Saconix LLC
- Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC
- Sawtooth Caverns, LLC
- Shintech Louisiana LLC
- SI Group
- Siouxland Energy Cooperative
- SNF HOLDING COMPANY
- Sojitz Corporation of America
- Southern Ionics Incorporated
- Sterling Ethanol, LLC
- Sulphuric Acid Trading Company
- Suncor Energy USA Inc
- Targa Resources Inc
- Tessenderlo Kerley Inc
- The Chemours Company
- The Plaza Group
- TotalEnergies
- TPC Group LLC
- Universal Environmental Services
- US Energy
- U.S. Oil & Refining Co.
- Veolia ES Technical Solutions, LLC
- Veolia North America Regeneration Services
- Wanhua Chemical America Co LTD
- Watco
- Western Plains Energy, LLC
- Westlake Corporation
- Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership
- Williams
- XCL Marketing LLC
