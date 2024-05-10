Northern: New timetable announced for next month

Northern have announced that a new timetable for their services will come into effect from June. Customers are urged to check the new times.

Trains across the North of England will switch to a new timetable next month (Sunday, 2 June).

Northern says the majority of its services are largely unaffected, but some have been re-timed and there are a handful of service changes.

Rail users can check what the new timetable means for them and their local station using the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website: northernrailway.co.uk/checkmytimetable.

Among the changes that are taking place:

In the North East: The timetable outlines plans for the first passenger services to operate on the new Northumberland Line, with Newcastle and Ashington connected by a half-hourly service Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays from the autumn. Services will call at Newsham and Seaton Delaval, with some also calling at Manors station.

In Yorkshire and the East Midlands: There will be additional stops and extra capacity on some services from Leeds to Skipton and stations in Cumbria. In the Calder Valley, more services will stop at Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Low Moor. There will be extra capacity on services from Leeds to Harrogate and York. Meanwhile, there will be a reduction in capacity on services between Sheffield and Huddersfield whilst engineering work takes place.

In the North West: There will be an increase in capacity on services between Manchester Airport and Liverpool Lime Street. Sunday services between Buxton and Manchester Piccadilly will make additional calls at Heaton Chapel and Levenshulme. And a new Saturday service from Rochdale will link Blackburn, Bolton, Manchester and Salford with the Yorkshire Dales via Clitheroe.

Matt Rice, the new chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re all set for the new timetable next month. The vast majority of services are unaffected by the change, but there are a small number of services that have been re-timed.

“Customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ tool on the website to see the changes that affect their local station.”

For more information about the new timetable, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/timetable-change.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.