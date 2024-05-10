Recommended

Union Pacific Corporation declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Union Pacific Corporation have declared their second quarter 2024 dividend for their shareholders.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company’s common stock, payable 28 June 2024, to shareholders of record 31 May 2024.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 125 consecutive years.

