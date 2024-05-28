Save A Train continues to innovate with rail enrichment

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Save A Train have continued to innovate in the rail ticketing world, creating a system called ‘Rail Enrichment’.

Credit: Brightline

Save A Train, a leader in digital rail ticketing worldwide and one of the largest global rail distributors, has developed a new and innovative system called ‘Rail Enrichment’ which is part of their global railway ticketing offerings.

This platform reaffirms the leadership of Save A Train in the railway ticketing landscape. Currently, only 2 companies are operating and having clients in the Rail ticketing market: Save A Train as the category leader, and Rail Europe.

By adding ‘Rail Enrichment’, a one of a kind, and unique system in the marketplace, Save a Train now offers all international travel agents, OTA’s, Tour Operators and Travel Management companies to gain pre-travel insights such as amenities on the train, (wheelchair) accessibility friendliness of the train, luggage/porter service, onboard bar/restaurant services, WIFI availability, approaching city information and much more.

Two of Save A Train’s large international travel players have already tested and then fully implemented the Rail Enrichment API system. It is expected that for many OTA’s, this option will assist in entering the Rail world as most of the travelers want to be updated on available onboard services prior to their travels.