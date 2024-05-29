RATP Dev’s continued commitment in the US: Seventh operations contract enhances North Carolina’s transit network

Posted: 29 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

RATP Dev USA, a subsidiary of the leading public transport group, have received a contract from the City of Winston-Salem.

RATP Dev USA, a subsidiary of leading public transport company RATP Dev, is delighted to announce the award of a significant contract by the City of Winston-Salem (North Carolina) to provide operations and maintenance services for its Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) transit system.

The WSTA fixed route service operates 31 routes with a fleet of 45 vehicles, seven days per week, and provides 1.55 million rides annually. Local specialised on-demand paratransit service TransAid provides 163,000 rides annually.

This major milestone marks RATP Dev USA’s seventh active contract in North Carolina, further consolidating its commitment to providing outstanding transit solutions across the state and expanding its international network across the USA.

Cyril Aubin, CEO of RATP Dev USA said, “At RATP Dev USA, we take pride in our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. This contract award speaks volumes about the dedication of our team and our ongoing efforts to deliver innovative transit solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and passengers.”.

The operations and maintenance contract is for an initial term of 5 years, with a renewal option of 2 additional years, subject to mutual agreement between the City and RATP Dev USA.

Services are expected to commence on August 1, 2024. RATP Dev USA will work closely with the City of Winston-Salem to ensure a seamless transition with minimal disruptions to operations.

Delivering best in-class transit services

RATP Dev USA’s commitment to excellence in transit operations is further exemplified by recent industry recognitions. One of the company’s drivers in Raleigh, North Carolina, was honored with the prestigious Driver of the Year award by the North Carolina Public Transportation Association (NCPTA), highlighting RATP Dev USA’s dedication to safety and service excellence. Additionally, GoRaleigh, a contract awarded to RATP Dev USA in early 2023, was named System of the Year at the NCPTA conference, underscoring the company’s ability to deliver best-in-class transit services.