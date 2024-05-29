SilverRail integrates with Google for rail search

Posted: 29 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The rail technology solutions provider SilverRail have announced a new partnership with Google, to enable rail related searches.

SilverRail, the B2B rail technology company that makes it easy for any retailer to sell global rail is delighted to announce its integration with Google, where it is enabling both rail searches and bookings for Google’s users.

As part of a broader drive to embed sustainability into its platform, Google is displaying UK rail data in its search engine and then directing users to a retail website, powered by SilverRail’s booking interface, to buy train tickets.

Aaron Gowell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SilverRail says: “We are incredibly proud to announce our work with Google – helping them to help their billions of users to make greener travel decisions. Our deep experience in rail commerce for organisations such as National Rail Enquiries, LNER and Transport for Wales will be useful as we help make rail easy for UK travellers searching online.”.

SilverRail’s integration with Google comes at a time when travellers are prioritising sustainable travel, companies are mandating employees use rail to hit Net Zero targets, and the combination of high-speed rail with increased competition has made trains faster and cheaper across Europe.