Amtrak celebrates accessibility upgrades at Bay Area stations

Posted: 6 June 2024 | Emily Budgen |

American operator Amtrak are currently celebrating key accessibility upgrades at Bay Area stations, funded federally.

In partnership with the cities of Martinez, Hayward, Fremont and Oakland, Amtrak has completed accessibility improvements at its Bay Area stations. Customers can now enjoy a more accessible and comfortable experience at the Martinez, Hayward, Fremont, and Oakland-Coliseum Stations following the completion of $20.8 million in upgrades.

“We’re delivering a new era of rail while bringing greater accessibility to stations nationwide,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “As we prioritise station accessibility throughout Amtrak, we are thrilled that these Bay Area stations can provide a welcoming and comfortable experience for all customers.”

Due largely to Federal investments, the improvements are part of Amtrak’s commitment to creating safer, more accessible facilities across its National Network through its ADA Stations Program. Since 2011, Amtrak has invested more than $870 million in upgrades at 124 stations across the country, providing a better travel experience for customers with disabilities.

Current Bay Area station upgrades include:

Martinez Station : Investments of $8.5 million were made to the Martinez Station which serves the Capitol Corridor, Amtrak San Joaquins, Coast Starlight and California Zephyr. Updates include a resurfaced platform with tactile warning surfaces along the platform edge so passengers with vision disabilities can safely navigate public spaces. The Martinez Station also offers an accessible path from the bus drop off, through the station and onto the platform. Customers can also leverage renovated restrooms, a new ticket counter, and other modifications that better serve the community.

: Investments of $8.5 million were made to the Martinez Station which serves the Capitol Corridor, Amtrak San Joaquins, Coast Starlight and California Zephyr. Updates include a resurfaced platform with tactile warning surfaces along the platform edge so passengers with vision disabilities can safely navigate public spaces. The Martinez Station also offers an accessible path from the bus drop off, through the station and onto the platform. Customers can also leverage renovated restrooms, a new ticket counter, and other modifications that better serve the community. Hayward Station : Investments of $5.6 million were made to the Hayward Station which serves Capitol Corridor trains. The station now offers a new platform with increased space and a crossing to connect the platforms. The station also offers energy efficient LED light fixtures and new station signage that improves accessibility.

: Investments of $5.6 million were made to the Hayward Station which serves Capitol Corridor trains. The station now offers a new platform with increased space and a crossing to connect the platforms. The station also offers energy efficient LED light fixtures and new station signage that improves accessibility. Fremont Station : Investments of $4.2 million were made to the Fremont Station which serves Capitol Corridor trains. The new design provides a new platform and additional space on the station-side platform where customers can access the track in both directions. The station also offers energy efficient LED light fixtures and new station signage that improves accessibility.

: Investments of $4.2 million were made to the Fremont Station which serves Capitol Corridor trains. The new design provides a new platform and additional space on the station-side platform where customers can access the track in both directions. The station also offers energy efficient LED light fixtures and new station signage that improves accessibility. Oakland-Coliseum Station: Investments of $2.5 million were made to the Oakland-Coliseum Station, which serves Capitol Corridor trains. The design includes a resurfaced platform with tactile warning so passengers with vision disabilities can safely navigate public spaces. Signage, trash receptacles and pedestrian pathways also provide better access to the local community.

“As a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I was proud to be an original cosponsor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021,” said California Congressman John Garamendi (D). “The Biden Administration and congressional Democrats have made a generational investment to create good-paying union jobs, build more resilient infrastructure that will address the climate crisis, and modernising our crumbling infrastructure with American materials and workers. I am thrilled that these funds have improved the Martinez Amtrak station for all residents of California’s 8th Congressional District.”

“I applaud Amtrak for leading the way in ensuring our public transit is inclusive for everyone,” said U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler (CA – D). “Federal investments like this demonstrate that rail travel is safe and accessible for Californians.”

“We applaud Amtrak’s ADA Project initiative to improve accessibility along the Capitol Corridor route,” said Capitol Corridor Managing Director Robert Padgette. “These efforts make it easier for passengers to navigate stations and platforms prior to boarding our trains and allows for a more inclusive travel experience.”

Accessibility upgrades and improvement projects across the National Network aim to provide a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for customers with disabilities. The improvements include repairs and upgrades to platforms, ramps and sidewalks, and renovations to entranceways and restrooms, with 20 stations brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act last year. Another 35 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year as Amtrak works toward 100% completion by 2029.