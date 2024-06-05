Network Rail: Kingsferry Bridge closure details

Posted: 5 June 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail are reminding customers to check before they travel as Kingsferry Bridge is closed for maintenance.

Network Rail are reminding people to check before they travel as the first of four closures for work across Kingsferry Bridge will begin on Friday 7 June.

People on the Isle of Sheppey and in north east Kent are being reminded to plan ahead and leave more time to travel as the Kingsferry Bridge is set to close for two weekends and two 8-day periods over June and July for emergency repairs.

The first closure will start at 22:00, Friday 7 June, and the bridge will reopen at 05:00, Monday 10 June.

The second closure will be for 8 days from 22:00, Friday 28 June, through to 05:00, Sunday 7 July, followed by a weekend closure from 22:00, Friday 12 July, to 05:00, Monday 15 July.

The final 8-day closure runs from 22:00, Friday 19 July, to 05:00, Sunday 28 July.

The 1950s bridge, which connects the Isle of Sheppey with mainland Kent over the Swale, will be closed to pedestrians, cyclists, rail, road and maritime traffic.

Network Rail will use the time to replace 40 steel ropes that lift the bridge so maritime traffic can pass underneath. The work is needed after recent scans found some of the ropes urgently need to be replaced.

When the Kingsferry Bridge is closed, motorists are advised to use the Sheppey Crossing but to leave more time to travel as the closure, combined with existing roadworks, means that journeys may take longer.

A rail replacement bus service is being put on for rail passengers, while a shuttle bus will be available to move pedestrians and cyclists who would normally use the Kingsferry Bridge from the Sheppey side of Sheppey Way to the mainland side of the road.

In addition to the full closures, from 09:30, Wednesday 5 June, through to 15:00, Wednesday 12 June, and from Monday 24 June through to Friday 2 August, traffic management will be in place on the Kingsferry Bridge to allow construction materials, plant and staff welfare facilities to be delivered.

David Davidson, Network Rail’s Kent route director, said: “The closure of the Kingsferry Bridge combined with existing roadworks in the local area will likely mean longer journeys for people travelling in the area.

“We are advising people to plan ahead and leave more time to complete their journeys if travelling at busy times.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience people will experience, but the essential repairs need to be made now to avoid the risk of a sudden and much more disruptive unplanned closure over winter.”

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s operations and safety director said: “We fully support these bridge repairs, but we do appreciate that it will make journeys more difficult for our customers.

“There is a regular replacement bus service and there is ample cycle space at Sheerness and Sittingbourne stations, including an overnight facility at Sheerness if needed. We can also provide taxis for any customers that have accessibility needs.

“Please check before you travel and thanks for bearing with us while this essential work is carried out.”

Information on the project, closures and associated travel advice is available at www.networkrail.co.uk/KingsferryBridge.

Travel advice

Motorists

People are reminded that motorcycles/mopeds under 50cc, and horses/animals are not allowed to use the Sheppey Crossing.

A shuttle bus with trailer will be available to transport motorcycles/mopeds under 50cc, but capacity will be limited and there may be queues at busy times. People are advised to travel another way if possible.

Pick-up and drop-off points will be on Sheppey Way off the Queenborough Road/ Cowstead Corner roundabout (Sheppey side), and alternatively on Sheppey Way by the Old Ferry Road roundabout (mainland side). The trailer will run approximately once an hour, on the hour, however congestion on the wider network may affect departure times and overall journey times.

Rail customers

Trains can’t run between Sittingbourne and Sheerness when the repair work is being carried out. During the closures, a regular replacement bus service will run between Sheerness, Queenborough, Kemsley and Sittingbourne stations.

People using replacement buses or the local buses are being advised to leave more time to travel as journeys will take longer.

Swale station will not be served when Kingsferry Bridge is closed. This is because of the low customer numbers that use the station and the lengthy diversion route that buses would need to take that would extend journey times for most customers. Any customers planning to travel to/from Swale station are advised to contact Southeastern’s customer relations or social media teams for assistance.

Southeastern is providing a cycle storage facility at Sheerness for customer to leave their bikes, including overnight. There are also a number of cycle racks at Sheerness on Sea and Sittingbourne stations if needed.

Taxis can be provided for any customers that have accessibility needs but there may be a wait depending on road traffic. For more information on the bus replacement service check the travel advice on the Southeastern website.

Cyclists and pedestrians

When the Kingsferry Bridge is closed a 24/7 shuttle bus will be in place to transport pedestrians and cyclists across the Sheppey Crossing.

Pick-up and drop-off points will be on Sheppey Way off the Queenborough Road/ Cowstead Corner roundabout (Sheppey side), and alternatively on Sheppey Way by the Old Ferry Road roundabout (mainland side). The shuttle bus will run approximately once an hour, on the hour, however congestion on the wider network may affect departure times and overall journey times.

Leisure cyclists are politely asked to avoid using the shuttle service to leave space for people commuting to work via bicycle.

Local bus services

People who use local buses are advised to check with their bus operator to understand if there will be changes to bus routes and times.