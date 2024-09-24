Rhaetian Railway’s timetable changes in December 2024 to enhance efficiency and punctuality

24 September 2024

Starting on 15 December 2024, the Rhaetian Railway will implement timetable changes on the Albula line to enhance efficiency and punctuality, reducing travel times and optimising service operations.

Starting 15 December 2024, the Rhaetian Railway (RhB) has announced that it will enhance operations on the Albula line with the introduction of a short turnaround service aimed at improving efficiency, punctuality and overall stability.

The upcoming timetable adjustments will reduce the travel time between Chur and St. Moritz by seven minutes. The changes come after the RhB worked to address a shortage of locomotive personnel, which led to temporary production adjustments implemented on 11 March 2024. With increased training efforts, the RhB expects to have sufficient personnel to restore full service by the end of 2024.

The revised schedule will optimise the stopping policy for express and Interregio trains, allowing for earlier arrivals in St. Moritz and later departures back to Chur. The stopover time for Albula trains in St. Moritz will decrease from 62 minutes to a more efficient timeframe, enabling the railway to operate with one less train composition. This is crucial for maintaining service levels, especially during maintenance periods.

In collaboration with the canton of Graubünden and the Albula region, specific service adjustments include:

The Bernina Express 951 will now depart Chur at 08:17, allowing for a stop in Tiefencastel

The Bernina Express 952 will continue its service to Tiefencastel, while trains 950 and 955 will no longer make this stop

The Glacier Express will alternate stops between Filisur and Tiefencastel

The IR38 trains 1117 and 1169 will skip stops in Alvaneu and Surava

The RE3 trains will generally bypass Bever, except during off-peak times, to streamline crossings in St. Moritz.

In addition, a new bus connection from Zuoz to Samedan will facilitate transfers to the RE3 trains and IR38 services, further enhancing connectivity.

The Rhaetian Railway plans to announce further timetable adjustments on 27 November 2024, during a cantonal media conference.

With the increase in trained locomotive personnel, the Rhaetian Railway will also resume popular special services, including steam and nostalgic trips, starting mid-December, marking a return to a full range of offerings for passengers.