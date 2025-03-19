Campaign calls for international rail services return to Kent’s Ashford and Ebbsfleet stations
This video introduces the campaign to restore international rail services to Ashford and Ebbsfleet, featuring key political figures and stakeholders.
This video is the first in a series focused on the campaign to reinstate international rail services at Kent’s two international rail stations, Ashford and Ebbsfleet.
Titled “Bring Back International Rail Services to Kent – A Call for Government Action”, the video provides an overview of the campaign, featuring strong soundbites from key stakeholders, especially political figures such as:
- Jeremy Kite
- Sojan Joseph MP
- Noel Ovenden
- Diccon Spain
- Derek Murphy
- Tudor Price
- Deidre Wells
The video highlights the urgency and importance of government action in bringing these services back to Kent.
more information here.
