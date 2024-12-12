MTR Corporation launches road safety and elderly travel awareness campaign

0 SHARES

Posted: 12 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

MTR Corporation launched a safety campaign recognising 144 captains for safe driving and promoting travel safety awareness, especially for elderly passengers.

Credit: MTR Corporation

The MTR Corporation has announced that it had hosted a launch event at the Tuen Mun Depot for the “Light Rail & MTR Bus Road Safety and Elderly Travel Safety Campaign.” The event celebrated the commitment to safety of 144 Light Rail and MTR Bus captains, who received the “Safe Driving Award” for their outstanding records. Among them, 27 captains had been honoured for achieving a remarkable 25 consecutive years of safe driving.

Operating on roads shared with other vehicles, Light Rail and MTR Bus services demand heightened vigilance from drivers. To support this, MTR has implemented various safety measures, including regular refresher training for captains and the development of the “Integrated Speed and Position Supervision System” for Light Rail. These initiatives aim to bolster drivers’ alertness and promote responsible driving behaviours.

The launch event had drawn broad support, with attendees including Legislative Council members, District Council members, representatives from the New Territories North Region of the Hong Kong Police Force and organisations such as the Hong Kong Road Safety Patrol. Public transport operators and non-governmental organisations also joined efforts to promote road safety awareness.

In line with 2024’s campaign, MTR is placing a special emphasis on elderly passengers. The corporation has established the “Elderly Care Group”, collaborating with the Elder Academy and community organisations to offer educational activities and safety tips. Public outreach includes depot visits, safety talks and interactive events designed to enhance road safety awareness among seniors.

Jeny Yeung, Managing Director – Hong Kong Transport Services of MTR Corporation, said: “Light Rail and MTR Bus have been serving residents in the Northwest New Territories for over 35 years, consistently demonstrating good safety performance. While we will continue to improve our performance, through this year’s safety campaign, we also aim to remind passengers, especially the elderly, to be vigilant about road conditions when travelling on the Light Rail and MTR Bus or crossing Light Rail tracks, thereby creating a safe travel environment together.”