Mace named programme management partner for MTR railway projects

Mace has announced that it has been selected as the Programme Management Partner (PMP) by the MTR Corporation to oversee the delivery of new railway extension projects in Hong Kong. This partnership brings Mace’s global infrastructure delivery expertise to the region, aiming to enhance MTR’s project management capabilities.

As PMP for MTR’s Capital Works team, Mace will establish an integrated Project Management Office (PMO) to streamline functions and introduce digital systems supporting MTR’s transformation goals. The objective is to ensure smooth implementation and advanced project management practices.

MTR’s railway network, a critical component of Hong Kong’s public transport system, handles approximately 4.45 million passenger journeys on weekdays, with a punctuality rate of 99.9%. The collaboration with Mace aims to bolster the PMO’s ability to implement top-tier Integrated Project Controls, digital services and NEC contracting.

Mace, a pioneer in construction and consultancy, has a proven history of managing large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide, including the Peruvian reconstruction effort, Metrolinx in Canada and the Hudson Tunnel Project in New York. Its expertise extends to complex transportation projects such as the redevelopment of RLDA Ahmedabad Railway Station in India.

Davendra Dabasia, CEO for Mace Consult, said: “It is an honour to be working with MTR in delivering its new railway extension projects. Aligned with MTR’s vision of going beyond boundaries, Mace is redefining how complex programmes are being delivered. Our work with MTR started with strategic consultancy and has grown to enable Mace to work hand-in-hand with our client.”

Carl Devlin, Capital Works Director of MTR Corporation, said: “The MTR Capital Works team has been working relentlessly on the new railway projects that will enhance Hong Kong’s railway network and keep the city moving. I am looking forward to working with Mace and benefiting from their international capabilities and experience, as we deliver these projects.”

This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing Hong Kong’s railway infrastructure, ensuring continued excellence in service delivery and project management.