Transport Committee investigates rail investment pipelines

Posted: 18 December 2024 | |

A new Transport Committee enquiry will be focussing on how the Government can ensure the stability of the pipeline for rail improvement projects across the UK looking into the new year.

The enquiry believes that establishing clear investment pipelines may help end the turbulent years of boom and bust in the rail supply industry and give more certainty to passengers, workers, suppliers and investors about priorities for developing the network’s assets and services.

Commenting on the announcement Railway Industry Association Chief Executive Darren Caplan said, “It is good news that the Transport Select Committee has announced today (17 December) it will investigate supporting the railway industry by, in particular, seeking ways to stop ‘boom and bust’ investment cycles which have held back the railway supply sector’s efforts to build a better UK rail in recent years. We congratulate the Committee for committing to examine and take this agenda forward, solutions to which will benefit not just the industry, but rail users, the Government, and also taxpayers.

“Boosting network performance for rail customers – both passengers and freight – is the key issue in rail for 2025 and the Railway Industry Association (RIA) has for several years highlighted the critical role suppliers play in helping rail clients around the UK including Network Rail and Transport for London achieve this. RIA and our members now urge the Committee’s inquiry to not only call for a stable and certain pipeline of projects in the short-term, but to also seek clarity on longer-term enhancements and other procurements, so that together we can deliver the world-class UK railway we are all seeking to build in the months and years to come.”

Recent months have seen announcements that business will continue at some companies that manufacture rolling stock, and the Government recommitting in its Autumn Statement to electrifying railways and building new lines.

But the cross-party Committee’s new inquiry will examine how investment pipelines could put the rail supply and manufacturing sector – along with thousands of jobs in its supply chains – on a safer, more sustainable footing.

A September 2024 survey of rail suppliers showed nearly all seeing a hiatus in work, being unsure of future investment streams, and many considering shifting focus to other markets or making redundancies.

Find out more about the investigation here.