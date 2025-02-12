King Charles renews DB Cargo UK royal warrant

Posted: 12 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

DB Cargo UK has been awarded a new warrant by His Majesty King Charles III to maintain and operate the Royal Train.

1Z82 17:20 Scarborough – KX hauled by 67005 and conveying HM King Charles III at Joan Croft Jcn. 67006 was attached to the rear. 12/06/23.

The Doncaster-based rail freight operator has now held the royal warrant since rail privatisation, marking more than 30 years’ continuous service to the Royal Household.

Welcoming the news, Chief Executive Andrea Rossi said, “This is a tremendous honour for the company which comes with huge responsibility as we are trusted to safely carry senior members of the Royal Family across the UK rail network.

“There’s always a great sense of occasion when the Royal Train is seen out on the mainline network, a sight we hope to see more frequently in the years to come, particularly with His Majesty’s focus on promoting sustainability and the environment,” he added.

Mr Rossi said the company would now begin the process of changing the Royal Cypher and nameplates on the Queen’s Messenger 67005, which will be renamed King’s Messenger.

Royal Sovereign 67006 will also have a new Royal Cypher but retain its name.