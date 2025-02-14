Camlin Rail announces ground-breaking partnership

Posted: 14 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Camlin Rail has announced a partnership with Californian commuter rail system Caltrain, that serves over seven million passengers annually in the Santa Clara Valley and San Francisco Peninsula.

This collaboration includes prominent industry player Stadler US Inc., to deliver the revolutionary PanVue fully automated pantograph system for Caltrain’s new EMU rolling stock fleet, operating between San Francisco and San Jose.

Stadler Rail, a trusted train builder for over 80 years, now in partnership with Camlin Rail, is taking a significant step forward in train monitoring technology.

Camlin Rail is at the forefront of digital rail transformation with its best-in-class train monitoring technology. The PanVue system, an industry first, uses a fully automated machine vision system based on stereo vision, to monitor pantographs. The cutting-edge technology provides railway operators with a unique and cost-effective tool set, combined with advanced analytics to improve operational decision making.

Commenting on the partnership Paul Fleming, Managing Director of Camlin Rail said: “We are delighted to be involved in this project which combines pantograph and roof monitoring into one complete package. PanVue has already made a significant contribution to understanding pantograph condition across the entire Caltrain fleet in the first few months of operation, whilst the implementation of RoofVue will improve safety by enabling remote inspections of the entire roof area.

“Our partnership with Stadler and Caltrain, will allow PanVue to make significant contributions to our clients asset management strategy.”

Michelle Bouchard, Caltrain Executive Director said: “This technology will help to ensure our service continues to run on time with minimal delay. I thank Camlin Rail for their continued partnership in our efforts to deliver the best train service for the communities that depend on us.”

PanVue employs high resolution images captured by trackside stereoscopic cameras to create a precise 3D model, revealing pantograph condition on trains travelling at speeds of up to 186mph. This eliminates the need for manual inspections and allows for real-time assessment of parameters such as contact strip condition, orthogonality, defects in horn structure and uplift.

The system enhances the reliability of the pantograph and overhead lines, enabling train operators to transition from time-based to condition-based maintenance strategies. By significantly reducing the risk of costly and disruptive line tear-down due to defective pantographs, PanVue ensures operational efficiency and minimizes revenue loss from service interruptions.

This innovative technology is already contracted by several prominent railways worldwide including Heathrow Express (UK), Network Rail (UK), Nederlandse Spoorwegen (Netherlands) MTR (Hong Kong), RFI (Italy), Infrabel (Belgium), SEPTA (US) and Amtrak (US).

Mr Fleming continued: “Camlin Rail alongside its esteemed partners, is excited to bring the PanVue system to Caltrain, enhancing the safety, and reliability of the commuter rail service. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to drive the digital railway forward.”