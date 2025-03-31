Network Rail Chief Executive steps down after 7 years

Posted: 31 March 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Sir Andrew Haines, Chief Executive of Network Rail, has advised the Board that he has decided to retire from the company in October 2025.

Sir Andrew Haines joined Network Rail in August 2018. During his seven years as Chief Executive, Andrew has maintained a relentless focus on putting passengers first to make Network Rail a more customer-facing organisation and drive improved performance.

His leadership through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic ensured the railways continued to run safely and efficiently for key workers and critical goods. Following the publication of the Plan for Rail in 2021, Andrew was tasked with establishing interim arrangements for the creation of Great British Railways. He has been a leading force in the work to date to bring track and train together to create an integrated railway with passengers at its heart.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Network Rail’s Acting Chair Mike Putnam said: “Andrew has been an exceptional leader for Network Rail at a critical time in the history of Britain’s railways. He has secured reforms that will lead to a more reliable railway, while maintaining a continual focus on safety and performance.

“His vision, leadership and ambition for an integrated, simpler railway that will deliver a significantly better experience for passengers has been at the heart of the creation of Great British Railways.

“I’d like to thank Andrew for his unwavering dedication and leadership of Network Rail over the last seven years.”

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said: “I’d like to thank Andrew for the commitment and leadership he’s shown over the past seven years. He provided stability during the most challenging of periods and ensured the railway kept running throughout the pandemic and through national industrial action.

“His vision and support has been vital as we establish Great British Railways – one of this government’s biggest reforms. His work has been a key part of our efforts to deliver a simpler, more efficient railway, with passengers at its heart.”

Sir Andrew Haines commented: “It has been a privilege to lead Network Rail through a time of such change and transformation for Britain’s railways, and I am proud of the progress that we have made on performance, safety, reliability and customer service.

“After seven years as Chief Executive, as Great British Railways starts to progress through legislation and into implementation, I have decided it is the right time for me to retire.

“I am a passionate supporter of the principles behind Great British Railways and the once-in-a-generation opportunity it presents to create an integrated railway that delivers a better service and experience for passengers, stakeholders and colleagues. It has been a privilege to lead this transformational journey to date.”