Northern expands mobility scooter programme to eight more train stations, improving accessibility across the network

Posted: 31 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Northern’s mobility scooter programme now includes eight more stations, ensuring greater accessibility for passengers with mobility aids across 179 stations in the North.

Credit: Northern

People who use mobility scooters can now travel to and from an additional eight stations on the Northern network. These stations—Chesterfield, Deansgate, Headbolt Lane, Prescott, Rainhill, Salford Central, Salford Crescent, and Kent’s Bank—have been added to the train operator’s mobility scooter programme. This expansion brings the total to 179 stations across 28 routes that are now mobility scooter friendly.

Improving accessibility for all passengers

Maxine Myers, accessibility improvement manager at Northern, said: “We are constantly evolving this scheme and have listened to feedback from customers and members of our accessibility user group to open up more opportunities for people who use a mobility scooter to travel. I’m delighted that we have been able to expand this programme and hope we can continue to do so in the future.”

Alex Hornby, customer and commercial director at Northern, added: “This is an important step towards making stations and services across our vast network more accessible. We are determined to give everyone the confidence to travel by train.”

Mobility scooter permit scheme

To use a mobility scooter on Northern trains, passengers must obtain a permit. This ensures that the scooter model can safely board the train without tipping over or becoming stuck. The scheme is free, and registered passengers receive a personalised sticker for their vehicle. If the scooter doesn’t have a suitable place to display the sticker, users are provided with a card.

Exemptions for mobility aids

Mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, and other aids used by people with reduced mobility are exempt from Northern’s ban on certain battery-powered devices, like e-scooters and hoverboards, which are prohibited for safety reasons.

Northern operates 2,500 services daily across more than 500 stations in the North of England, working to improve accessibility for all passengers.