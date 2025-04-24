vli modernises rail network with hybrid satellite and lte communications in partnership with globalsat

Posted: 24 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

VLI Logística teams up with Globalsat and Viasat to enhance railway safety and efficiency through real-time communications.

Credit: Courtesy, VLI Logística

Globalsat Brasil, an affiliate of satellite telecoms provider Globalsat Group, is leading the modernisation of VLI Logística’s locomotive communications in Brazil, in partnership with Viasat, Inc. The ten-year initiative will enhance operations across more than 1,800 kilometres of VLI’s railway network in São Paulo, Goiás, and Minas Gerais, including the strategic Port of Santos, enhancing railway safety and efficiency.

Enhancing railway safety and efficiency through advanced hybrid communication technology

The solution combines satellite and LTE technologies to ensure reliable, high-speed connectivity across the network, even in areas with no LTE coverage. This hybrid communication system will support current systems and enable future upgrades like Positive Train Control (PTC), advanced signalling, and real-time data monitoring.

Flávio Pfeifer, signalling and telecommunications specialist at VLI, said: “Railways increasingly rely on advanced telecommunications systems to control and monitor locomotives. For train licensing, telecommunications systems are crucial as they ensure compliance with regulatory and safety standards.”

The integration of this communication technology allows real-time communication between control teams and locomotive operators, improving emergency response times and operational safety. The system also supports the licensing of locomotives and rail-road vehicles through IP data communication, ensuring interoperability across Brazil’s railway tracks.

Flávio Franklin, General Director of Globalsat Brasil, stated, “Fast communication is crucial as it provides greater control over railway network operations.” He added that the solution paves the way for automation, mobile apps, and improved logistics.

Andy Kessler, Vice President of Viasat Enterprise, noted the impact of such innovations: “Fast and efficient satellite communications can provide command centre visibility for companies like VLI and help the entire network operate much more efficiently… reliable connectivity can help employees stay connected and more importantly safe: wherever they operate.”

The project is now in its commissioning phase, marking a significant step towards smarter, safer, and more connected logistics operations.