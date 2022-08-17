ORR to monitor safety and passenger info throughout strikes

Posted: 17 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

ORR have announced that they will monitor the safety of Britain’s railways and the ways that passengers are kept informed during the forthcoming strikes.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has announced that they will monitor the safety of Britain’s railways and how passengers are kept informed of disruptions during the forthcoming period of industrial action. HM Railway Inspectors will be out and about across Britain undertaking safety checks. This applies to both the mainline network as well as London Underground, who are affected on different days.

The rail regulator has already examined Network Rail’s contingency plans for operating a much-reduced service safely. ORR is content with these plans but continues to monitor the situation closely.

“During industrial action, we have an important role to play in ensuring the railway remains safe and to ensure passengers are kept informed of disruptions,” Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said. “Train companies have an obligation to keep passengers well informed, so that they can plan their travel. Where services are reduced or not in operation, this should be clearly communicated in advance, together with information on how to claim refunds. This applies to all passengers, including and those who need assistance to travel.”

The regulator’s consumer team will be monitoring the information that rail companies provide to passengers, including those who need assistance to travel, on changes to timetables and how to apply for a ticket refund or submit a compensation claim.