Vecow to showcase Edge AI Solution Services for Smart Railways at InnoTrans
Posted: 6 September 2022 | Vecow Co. Ltd | No comments yet
At InnoTrans 2022, Vecow will showcase their latest high-performance and rugged embedded engines for smart railway solutions.
Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of embedded experts, is excited to be exhibiting at InnoTrans 2022 from 20-23 September.
We invite you to stop by the Vecow booth in Hall 6.1, Stand 325 to discover the latest innovations in Edge AI Solution Services for Smart Railways, namely:
- In-Vehicle Computing : Vecow’s in-vehicle computing systems are trusted and rugged engines for rolling stock operation. EN50155:2017, EN45545-2, EN50121, E13, CE, and FCC regulations are certification standards that Vecow values. Our state-of-the-art technology integrates into one compact system.
- Wayside Computing : Vecow’s wayside computing systems are rugged and flexible engines for railway operation. This fanless operation supports an extended temperature range of 40°C to 85°C with outstanding system reliability in harsh environments. The Small Form Factor design makes advanced computer vision solutions possible even when space is limited, such as in current railway infrastructure.
- In-Station Computing : Vecow’s in-station computing systems are high-performance and reliable engines for busy in-station daily operation. Max 10Gbps data transfer makes low data latency possible, multiple PoE+ connections make for less system setup effort with simplified system infrastructure.
To know more details about the Vecow Edge AI Solution Services for Smart Railways, visit us at InnoTrans 2022. See you in Berlin!
About Vecow
Vecow is a team of global embedded experts and we aim to be your trusted embedded business partner. Vecow is committed to designing, developing, producing, and supplying high quality AIoT solutions with trusted reliability, advanced technology, and innovative concepts. Our products include: AI-ready Inference Systems, AI Computing Systems, Fanless Embedded Systems, Vehicle Computing Systems, Robust Computing Systems, Single Board Computers, Multi-Touch Computers/Displays, Frame Grabbers, Embedded Peripherals and Design & Manufacturing Services for Machine Vision, Autonomous Car, Robotic Control, Rolling Stock, Public Security, Traffic Vision, Smart Automation, Deep Learning, and any Edge AI applications.
