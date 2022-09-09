ZF at InnoTrans 2022: “Shaping Smart Transportation. NOW”

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 September 2022 | ZF Friedrichshafen AG |

Efficient, electrified, sustainable: ZF will present products and services for rail, bus and other transport applications at InnoTrans 2022.

"Shaping Smart Transportation. NOW.": At InnoTrans 2022, ZF will be presenting its comprehensive product portfolio for sustainable, efficient, and available mobility for cities and metropolitan areas.

At InnoTrans 2022, with the slogan “Shaping Smart Transportation. NOW.”, ZF will present its comprehensive product portfolio for a sustainable, efficient and available mobility for wider urban areas. The company will thus underline its position as a technology leader for rail, bus and new transport concepts.

This will not only be evident from the exhibits at Booth 580 in Hall 20, but also at two events where ZF will be presenting its latest technologies: the Innovation Forum at the ZF booth and the trade show Mobility+ Corner.

Urban transport revisited: People’s need for mobility is as great as ever. But it is important that mobility is sustainable, accessible and efficient – and optimally tailored to the respective demands. With its comprehensive expertise, ZF supports transport authorities, vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators as a strong partner.

“Our company looks at mobility from a holistic perspective,” says Wilhelm Rehm, Member of the Board of Management of ZF who is responsible for Commercial Vehicle Solutions, Industrial Technology and Materials Management. “From the individual component to the overall system, from conventional hardware to digital, cloud-based status monitoring, we offer the right solution – for the road, for the rail and everywhere in between.”

The validity of these statements is proven by ZF’s presence at InnoTrans 2022. Under the slogan “Shaping Smart Transportation. NOW.”, the company will present its broad product portfolio for attractive public transport. The exhibits will showcase how future-oriented transport concepts are realised now thanks to ZF technology.

ZF shuttles: Mobility for change

As demographics change, so do people’s mobility needs. Many move to the cities and their suburbs, which means that the public transport system is constantly faced with new challenges. The key question: What does a flexible, individual transport concept look like under these circumstances? With its autonomous transport system, ZF provides the answer. A network of electrically powered, driverless shuttles – with a demand-driven timetable and a seamless connection to other public transport modes, such as buses and trains – is a real alternative to private passenger cars. This means that ZF shuttles can close the gaps that cannot be covered by a conventional timetable network – and do so in an economical, efficient and modern way.

EcoMet and EcoWorld: Drive optimisation for trains and railways

For many manufacturers, there is only ZF when it comes to rail transmissions. This is due to EcoMet – the modular transmission family for metros and suburban trains – and EcoWorld, the hybrid-capable powershift transmission for Diesel Multiple Units and special vehicles.

EcoMet was designed for variable centre distances and ratios already during development. Customers therefore no longer have to commission time-consuming and expensive redesigns for every vehicle. ZF is currently fulfilling a major order for the world’s largest rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Puzhen in China.

EcoWorld can also be connected to existing drives, which means that railway companies do not have to replace the entire driveline in order to extend the service life of their trains. This so-called repowering not only reduces fuel consumption by up to 20 per cent, but also cuts day-to-day operating costs. Among the satisfied customers is also Irish Rail, the national railway operator in the Republic of Ireland.

PSD and FSD: Better damping for better train travel

“Please mind the gap between the train and the platform”: People with strollers, heavy luggage or wheelchairs often shudder at the sound of this phrase. To square things up, there is the Integrated Position Sensor Damper (PSD), which supports the system control when adjusting the vehicle level. A position sensor installed vertically in the secondary damper and thus in a protected spot records precise information about the distance between the railcar body and the bogie. With this information, which is accurate to a tenth, the vehicle heightcan be precisely controlled via the air spring, e.g., for adaptation to different platform heights at railway stations. This not only makes boarding and alighting at the station more comfortable, but also turns the journey between two stations in a more stable and pleasant experience.

When a train picks up speed, the bogie comes under the effect of strong forces. This is where yaw dampers step in and guarantee stable running of the vehicle, especially on straight routes. However, at switches or in tight bends, it is exactly these damping forces that stress the bogie and thus the wheel-rail interface. This is counteracted by the Frequency Selective Damper (FSD), which is designed as a passive system without an electrical connection. With a frequency-selective valve that opens at defined frequencies, the ZF product makes it easier on the running gear when taking a bend, while maintaining driving stability and thus safety.

[email protected] and Bus Connect: Networked tools for better fleet management

Many factors have to come together for safe and reliable passenger transport. In order to help optimally plan this interaction, ZF offers two tailor-made tools: the cloud-based condition monitoring system [email protected] and the digital fleet management Bus Connect.

A clever combination of digital know-how and intelligent connectivity solutions: With [email protected], ZF offers comprehensive condition monitoring for rail vehicles and their infrastructure. The system supports rail operators in early maintenance planning and the predictive maintenance of trains and tracks. In this way, [email protected] reduces unscheduled interruptions during operation. The Austrian Graz Linien already use it as a standard component. Furthermore, ZF is currently carrying out another project with DB Regio in Baden-Württemberg.

ZF Bus Connect was developed for city buses and coaches. Users can monitor every aspect of the vehicle in real time, including a live view of vehicle locations. This encompasses current energy or fuel consumption, the battery charge status, the condition of the vehicle parts, brake wear and other system messages. With this product, ZF enables public and private bus operators to improve the efficiency and performance of their fleets.

The central drive CeTrax: Efficient electrification of buses and special vehicles

Successfully tried and tested by many manufacturers, CeTrax is a purely electric central drive that can be used in a wide range of applications – from buses and trucks to a range of special vehicles. The highlight: The system can also be integrated into existing vehicle concepts with a conventional driveline layout. This allows manufacturers to convert their model range to local zero-emission propulsion without having to develop completely new platforms.

Check out ZF’s know-how at InnoTrans 2022

You can find ZF at InnoTrans at Booth 580 in Hall 20.

In addition, the company invites you to their booth for the first ZF Innovation Forum on Thursday 22 September 2022 at 16:00. Together with its partners and customers, ZF will present current and upcoming [email protected] solutions.

On Friday 23 September 2022, at 10:00, Werner Engl – Senior Vice President Sales for Automated Driving Systems at ZF – will also give a presentation at the Mobility+ Corner (Hall 7.1c) on the possibilities of autonomous systems for the mobility transition.